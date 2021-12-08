TASCA on the Upper West Side Offers Latin Inspired Brunch

Tasca on Manhattan's Upper West Side offers a Spanish and Latin inspired brunch. It's ideal for people who are visiting local attractions such as the Museum of Natural History, Central Park, and the vibrant shopping district in the neighborhood. The popular weekender's meal represents a combination of flavors from Spain, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.

Tasca offers a 2-course prix fixe menu for $25 with a choice of an appetizer and an entrée, as well as the option for bottomless red sangria at an additional $15 (for 90 minutes) or add a premium Bloody Mary or Cava Mimosa for an additional $10.

Interesting Spanish, Latin brunch dishes includes but is not limited to Huevos Gitanos, Baked Gypsy eggs, potatoes, spinach, chorizo, Serrano ham, pepper & onion, and tomato sofrito; Churrasquito y Huevos with Fried eggs, skirt steak, and yuca frita; and Torrija, a Spanish style French toast with flambe sweet plantains, Seville orange maple syrup, and bacon.

Tasca is located at 505 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024. For menus, reservations, and hours, v isit their web site at https://www.tasca-nyc.com/ or call 212.362.2211. The restaurant offers spacious seating for both indoor and al fresco dining.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tasca