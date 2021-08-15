TASCA on the UWS for National Rum Day

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 15, 2021  
Monday, August 16th is National Rum Day and the Spanish-Latin Caribbean tavern Tasca on the Upper West Side boasts one of the largest selections of imported rum in NYC with over 100 varieties of premium rums, including top-shelf bottles such as Atlántico Tempranillo Cask (Dominican Republic); Chairman's Reserve: The Forgotten Cask (St. Lucia); Zafra Master Series 30 (Panama); Worthy Park Estate Reserve (Jamaica); Samorli Over the World (Scotland)

For rum cocktail enthusiasts, Tasca's beverage program also features several rum-based options with highlights including: Special Issue Armada: Spanish rum, amaro, raspberry and a touch of smoke and ...So We Were Liming: Agricole Rhum, Tamarind, Mint, Cava, and bitters.

The restaurant's small plates menu was curated with this program in mind and offers delectable pairings such as Pulpo de Parilla: Tender grilled octopus with small purple Peruvian potatoes; Setas y Gambas: Organic wild mushrooms with shrimp in garlic and saffron broth; Empanadas: a light, crispy dough filled with flavorful fillings such as beef brisket or vegetable and cheese turnovers served with smoked paprika aioli.

Tasca is a prime destination for rum connoisseurs, a date night, or any celebratory occasions in one of their two private dining rooms.

Tasca is located at 505 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024. For more information please visit: https://www.tasca-nyc.com/ or call 212.362.2211.

Photo Credit: Liz Clayman


