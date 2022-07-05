TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun for Exquisite Asian-Inspired Cuisine

For dinner or drinks, TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun makes for a fun and memorable experience. Whether you are celebrating a birthday in a large group or enjoying an intimate dinner for two before a concert, TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge is the place that won't disappoint. The venue is pretty new to Mohegan Sun, having recently opened at the Connecticut casino and resort back in spring 2021. Located off the Sky Tower Hotel Lobby, the restaurant comes from TAO Group Hospitality, the same group that brought us TAO Downtown and Beauty & Essex in New York City so you know it's a good time.

We stopped by for an early dinner and enjoyed an extraordinary dining experience inside this sultry space. Upon entering, you will likely find a line to get in, starting right at 5 pm when the restaurant opens. But it usually goes fast as the team is efficient in getting you where you need to be, especially when you have a reservation. And you should definitely have one.

You'll walk through a long, lantern-lit hall where you'll find the hostess stand. From there, you'll go through the sexy lounge area with marble top tables and plush, dark color couches paired with a candlelit bar. Walk up a few steps and cross over to the dining room, where you are greeted by the iconic 16-foot-tall Quan Yin statue. We sat in a half-circle booth farthest from the entrance which was cozy but still close enough to the action. There is also a private dining area for special events.

The wait staff is impeccable. Dressed all in black, they are equally posh as the restaurant itself and are friendly and informative as they go over the menu with you, discussing the signature dishes and cocktails along with the preference to order several dishes and share them with the table.

The dinner-only menu has a wide array of Asian-inspired cuisine with anything from Chinese to Japanese and Thai options to try. Start the meal off with two of the restaurant's most popular appetizers: Spicy Tuna Tartare on Crispy Rice and the buttery, melt-in-your-mouth Satay of Chilean Seabass doused in a sweet miso glaze.

As for entrees, there's a lot to choose from so you'll likely want to listen to your server's suggestions and get a few plates to share. The Grilled Branzino is light but filling, with a ginger-lime vinaigrette over top and served with tender bok choy steamed to perfection. For those who crave noodles, indulge in the Pad Thai Noodles made with peanuts and mushrooms with an option to add chicken or shrimp. We added the shrimp and were pleasantly pleased.

Under the Menu's Specialities selection, you will find the Tuna Pringle which is one item not to be missed, although sometimes it can be with everything else to choose from. Its base is made of a wonton cracker that resembles a Pringles potato chip and covered in a thin egg, raw tuna, and tomato then drizzled with truffle aioli.

No matter what you decide on dinner, your meal is not complete without trying one of the restaurant's stand-out desserts. Choices include sugar-dusted doughnuts, mochi, chocolate lava cake, carrot cake, and of course the giant fortune cookie that comes with white and chocolate mousse. If all these selections sound too good, there's the TAO Signature Dessert Platter featuring the fortune cookie, chocolate cake, and doughnuts so you don't have to decide on only one.

As for the drink selection, there is plenty to pair with your meal, including wine, beer, and sake selections. However, the signature cocktails are not meant to shy away from, especially the TAO-TINI made with mango vodka, coconut rum, lemon, and cranberry. Something unique to TAO's cocktail menu is the Tableside Decanter Service which allows you to order a Smoking Dragon concoction for the table that can serve two or four. Infused with bourbon, vermouth, and hickory smoke, it's something fun and tasty to try with your group.

Once you check out TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge you'll understand why there is a line to get in. The atmosphere is exquisite but so is the food, all creating an experience you'll never forget and will likely want to relive over and over again.

TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, CT 06382. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://taogroup.com/venues/tao-restaurant-mohegan-sun/ or call 860.862.0888.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge.