TALIA DI NAPOLI-It's Pizza Party Time

Talia Di Napoli makes pizza a culinary art form. It's the ideal pie for your next party, date night at home, family gathering or your every day pizza cravings. Using only time-honored traditions and the finest quality, all-natural ingredients, they have succeeded in creating Neapolitan pizzas that are unmatched. Made master pizzaiolas in Italy, Talia Di Napoli brings the taste of Naples to you.

We savored the opportunity to sample some of Talia Di Napoli's signature pizzas. There's just the right variety of selections that include Margherita, Mozzarella, Tartufina, Provolina, Rossa, Four Cheese, Tartufo Three Cheese, and a Gluten Free Margherita. With a crust that is a perfect platform for the toppings, each bite is delicious.

You may wonder what makes Talia's pizzas so outstanding. They use the very best ingredients and work with the suppliers that take great pride in their products. Talia sources fresh picked basil from the Campania region; natural tomatoes from premium Italian suppliers; mozzarella delivered daily from a dairy farm located in the Campania region; premium extra virgin olive oil bottled in the Puglia region of southern Italy; native water locally sourced; fresh cherry tomatoes picked in small batches; Provola Affumicata made from the raw cow's milk exposed to burning wheat giving it a smoked taste and color; native water; naturally leavened dough fermented for 24 hours using the highest quality flour; and sustainably sourced beech wood for the wood fired pizza ovens.

Talia pizzas arrive at your home sure to be fresh tasting and delicious. All their pizzas are flash-frozen and put to "sleep" using a state-of-the-art, patented cryogenic chamber within seconds of coming out of the oven and will "wake up" with their full flavor in your home.

We like that Talia's pizzas are totally customizable. Add your own favorite toppings like olives, prosciutto, veggetables, or sausage to be the pizzaiolo. And they are so easy to prepare. You can have the pre-cooked pizza ready in just 10 minutes, ready to impress. Serve with a salad and dinner is done!

Talia Di Napoli was founded to share the ancient art of authentic Neapolitan pizza and they have totally succeeded. They employ unique practices to be the only company in Italy to make pizzas in their special way and now you can enjoy them in your home anytime.

Our readers will like that the company endeavors to be an environmentally-friendly brand in packaging and shipping. All pizza sleeves are made out of recycled paper and they also use a kind of foam that is made out of cornstarch as the insulator when shipping. This foam is completely recyclable, biodegradable, and dissolvable in water. When you choose their pizzas, you are contributing to protecting the environment as well.

You can order Talia Di Napoli collections in Single Flavor Packs, Mixed Packs, Special Editions, and Gluten Free. Shop, order gift cards, and explore corporate giving on their official website and online store at https://www.taliadinapoli.com/. Talia Di Napoli encourages pizza lovers to share their creations on social media by using #thesleepingpizza and tag @taliadinapoli. Follow Talia Di Napoli on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taliadinapoli/?hl=en.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Talia De Napoli