TAILGATE BROOKLYN-Super Bowl Sunday Line-up

Get ready to touchdown at TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar for their epic Big Game Sunday experience! NYC has never seen an event like this before...until now. TailGate's Big Game Sunday will bring fans all the excitement of Glendale, Arizona, right here to their New York City backyards. With a full line-up of entertainment, featuring unmissable activations including a Puppy Bowl, a special game day menu by numerous liquor sponsors, VIP Pregame with Morgan Page spinning before the game, an epic big game watch party on our 25+ TVs, and a VIP after party with our local TailGate favorites spinning the night away.

BIG GAME SUNDAY LINEUP

Quarter 1: Bond Vet Puppy Bowl

-12PM: TailGate Doors Open

-Get ready to rumble for the biggest game of the year.

-12:00-2:00PM: Adoption Event hosted by Badass Animal Rescue

-1:00-2:30PM: Bond Vet Puppy Bowl hosted by Puppy Bowl Official Ref Dan Schachner

-Bring your pup to compete against their opPAWnents on the football field. Don't have a furry friend? Meet adoptable pups from Badass Animal Rescue.

Quarter 2: TailGate Pre-Game Party with a Grammy-Nominated DJ

-2:30-6PM: VIP TailGate Pregame Party, where the DJ will put on an unforgettable show and interactive sponsored activations

-Pre-game with your squad to the sound of a soon-to-be-announced DJ while enjoying drink specials by our sponsors: Teremana, Bud Light, Misguided Spirits, Rosaluna, Pink Whitney, High Noon, Corona, Modelo, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Two Night's, Heineken, Truly Vodka Seltzer, Coney Island & Twisted Tea.

-Don't worry about getting hungry. Mr. Taco & Yankee Doodle Dandy's will be parked at TailGate all day and offering up special big game wings!

Quarter 3: Big Game Watch Party

-6:35PM: Big Game Watch Party

-It's game time baby! Watch the AFC v NFC champions compete for the ring in our heated cabanas and personal 65-inch 25+ TVs, offering a unique viewing experience unlike any other the five boroughs have seen before.

-Table reservations are available via TailGate Brooklyn.

Quarter 4: Supa Dupa Bowl After Party

-10:00PM: Special After Party

-The party is never over at TailGate. Dance the night away at our exclusive after party with sounds by TailGate resident DJ's @djdearlybeloved and @aaronisaghost while enjoying drink specials by our sponsors: Teremana, Bud Light, Misguided Spirits, Rosaluna, Pink Whitney, High Noon, Corona, Modelo, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Two Night's, Heineken, Truly Vodka Seltzer, Coney Island & Twisted Tea. An epic ending to an epic Big Game Sunday.

GA Tickets will be available via Eventbrite: GA ticket prices will be available starting at $15 and include access to the whole day's events. Table service is available via TailGate.

About TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, TailGate Brooklyn is an outdoor sports bar created for NY sports enthusiasts to watch their favorite teams in a laid-back al fresco environment. Our 24,000 Sq. Ft. adult playground features buzz-worthy beverages, food trucks, lawn games, and more. With 20+ TVs, various seating sections, including picnic tables, and private heated cabanas, TailGate is the perfect place to sit back and root for your team on game day.

