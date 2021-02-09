Soup is Definitely Good Food-Check out NJ's 6 Best Bowls to Warm Your Winter

It's soup season and our New Jersey readers will be delighted to learn about the destinations that have delicious selections to warm your winter. There's a great variety and you can enjoy these as a to-go option or stop by these top Garden State spots.

Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

Diners may now savor Executive Chef James Corona's new Jerusalem Artichoke Soup at Blu Grotto Ristorante. It's flavored with pear purée, leeks and cauliflower to balance the flavors and topped with sunchoke, pear and herbs. Curbside pickup to-go is available, and of course, make a reservation for onsite dining.

Blu Grotto Ristorante - 200 Port au Peck Avenue, Oceanport, NJ. Call 732.571.7900 or visit www.blugrottonj.com.

Kashmiri Soup

Bi??ergen County's Benares Indian Restaurant features two delicious soups on their wide-ranging menu: the ruby-colored Kashmiri (roasted turnips, beetroot, pigeon peas w/fennel, cumin, ginger + garlic) and a classic Mulligatawny. Benares is open for indoor, outdoor and takeout dining 7 days a week.

Benares Indian Restaurant - 2051, 327 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. Call 201.904.2222 or visit www.benaresnj.com.

Roasted Kabocha Squash Bisque

While Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen remains closed to public dining, Executive Chef AJ Capella continues to create for private dinners. This winter, he's cooked up a lush Roasted Kabocha Squash Bisque w/pomegranate, apple + truffles.

Need a bottle to go with your bowl? Check out Jockey Hollow's retail wine list, curated by the Cannonball himself, owner Chris Cannon, via the restaurant's website.

To discuss private dining and catering at the restaurant, contact Cannon directly for details at cannonball244@gmail.com.

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen - 110 South Street, Morristown, NJ. Call 973.644.3180 or visit www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com.

Tortellini en Brodo

Osteria Morini specializes in bringing the soulful cuisine and rustic spirit of northern Italy's Emilia-Romagna region to Bernardsville. And what could be better for the soul on a cold winter evening than Tortellini en Brodo, with its traditional meat filled ravioli and rich chicken broth, as interpreted by Executive Chef Kevin Knevals?

Osteria Morini is open for indoor dining, and features an extensive to-go menu with wine, à la carte and half-tray options, exceptional pizza from the colocated Nicoletta Pizzeria, and generous meal packages for 4.

Osteria Morini/Nicoletta - 107 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ. Call 908.221.0040 or visit www.osteriamorini.com/bernardville-nj.

Caldo Verde

Samba Montclair Chef/Owner Ilson Gonçalves always has at least one healthful, hearty, vegan soup on the menu, and a traditional favorite is his Caldo Verde. Made with potatoes, collard greens, scallions, and vegetable stock, it's a fantastic meatless option for diners who omit the traditional topping of fried pork sausage.

Stay tuned for details of the grand opening of Samba's expanded dining room-more space to enjoy comforting soups and other authentic Brazilian fare.

Samba Montclair - 7 Park Street, Montclair, NJ. Call 973.744.6764 or visit www.sambamontclair.com.

Bobó de Camarão

While Soul Sweet Boutique just launched nationwide delivery of its Brazilian-influenced luxury cakes and confections, lucky Newark-area locals can visit the Ironbound cafe/bakery (or order by phone) to experience its breakfast and lunch menu of salads, sandwiches, quiches and, of course, soups like this comforting Bobó de Camarão, redolent with shrimp, yuca and coconut milk. As good as the soup is ... leave room for a custom-blended coffee and a Brigadeiro or Cocada or two!

Soul Sweet Boutique - 162-164 Van Buren Street, Newark, NJ 07105. Call 973.585.7532 or visit www.soulsweetboutique.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Osteria Morini