Sip ITALIAN LIQUEURS to Top Off Your Meal and Enjoy Fine Cocktail Recipes

After enjoying a nice meal with friends and family at home or in a cozy restaurant you may not be ready to part ways just yet. That's the perfect time to try an Italian spirit and sip a "digestif" to linger a little longer before the night is over, just like the Italians have done for centuries. Traditionally served to help aid digestion after large meals, have the perfect nightcap to end a great evening. Here are some great sipping liqueurs that will definitely interest our readers. We have also included a simple recipe with these Italian spirits for a delightful after dinner drink.

-Limoncello: A protagonist of the typical Italian summer, this liqueur compounds fresh flavor of lemons, alcohol,and sugar; each element enhances the others, all in a perfect balance. Limoncello, or Limoncino, probably derives from the XIV century. Back in the days it was used and known in the pharmaceutical environment in the form of lemonade used as medicine. Only more recently, around the XIX century we have trace of Limoncello considered as liqueur. It is great to sip as an aperitif or digestif, or poured over fruit for dessert. Visit the web site for Pallini Limoncello: https://www.limoncellopallini.com/.

-Grappa: This liqueur is obtained through the steam distillation of fermented or semi-fermented vinaccia (grape skins, pulp, seeds and stems collected during the winemaking process). It was originally made to prevent waste by using all the leftovers from the process, but that does not imply a product of poor quality, since the skins have the best aroma and i??avours. Along the centuries it became part of the Italian tradition as after dinner drink or digestif. This spirit is protected by the European Union laws, and must have origins in Italy, San Marzano, or Italian Switzerland to use the moniker. Enjoy Grappa straight or chilled, or as a kick to an after-dinner espresso like the Italians do. Visit the web site for Ditta Bortolo Nardini Grappa: https://www.nardini.it/en/.

-Maraschino: Maraschino is a liqueur obtained from the distillation of Marasca cherries. This small sour cherry grows wild along parts of the Dalmatian coast. Smooth but strong; it is a sweet liqueur with herbal, nutty and funky flavors. Despite its main ingre-dient, it doesn't have much of a cherry taste, but rather it has a hint of almonds. Maraschino can be enjoyed in many classic cocktails or neat as an after dinner digestif. Visit the web site for Luxardo Maraschino: https://www.luxardo.it/.

You'll enjoy pairing your favorite dessert or after dinner drink with an Italian spirit. And check out some of these very special, easy to mix cocktail recipes.

"Sanguinello" with Pallini Limoncello

Ingredients:

1 oz Pallini Limoncello

1 oz Campari

1 oz Blood orange juice

Method: Shake all ingredients and strain over fresh

ice. Garnish with an orange zest.

"Espresso Grappa" with Ditta Bortolo Nardini Grappa

Ingredients:

35ml Ditta Bortolo Nardini Grappa, clear, unaged

35ml Espresso coffee

35ml coffee liqueur

Method: Shake all ingredients vigorously and pour into a chilled martini glass or coupette. (The hard shake creates a creamy head on the drink). Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

"Colonial Cocktail" with Luxardo's Maraschino Originale

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Luxardo London Dry Gin

1 oz Fresh pink grapefruit juice

¼ oz Luxardo Maraschino Originale

Method: Shake and double strain. Garnish with grapefruit zest.

To learn more about Italian Spirits, visit: http://italianspirits.us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pallini Limoncello





