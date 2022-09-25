Sender's Smoke Joint in Teaneck, NJ is Smoking Hot

Sender's Kosher Smoke Joint, located in Teaneck, NJ, just 10 minutes off the George Washington Bridge, is smoking. A longtime favorite of New York and New Jersey locals - who cannot get enough of the delicious, sliced kosher brisket, pastrami, ribs (and so much more) - is now becoming a national hotspot as people from all over the country are making it a destination. New to the amazing menu is the smoked pastrami just in time for the Jewish New Year, but you don't need an occasion to enjoy Sender's, just your hunger.

Head Chef Gabe Gilbert is the 'brains behind the brisket.' Shortly after earning his Degree in Culinary Arts and Food Service Management from Johnson and Wales University in 2008, his professional career began working as a Sous Chef. Over the years, Gabe has acquired much experience while cooking his way up through the culinary world from Sous Chef to Caterer, to Head Chef and Management at Sender's Smoke Joint. Gabe has extensive knowledge of Kosher cuisine and enjoys finding creative ways to bring together traditional and non-traditional flavors to his cuisine, creating a truly extraordinary culinary experience for his patrons. A robust passion for food has been his motivation to learn and master his craft which shines through in his tasteful and inventive dishes.

"At Sender's my aim was to introduce a fusion of Latin street food, the scrumptious smoked meats of the South, and a delicious dash of the classic cuisine of Ashkenazi Jewry, generating a mouthwatering menu to please any palate," says Chef Gilbert.

The chef and the high-quality and diverse menu make Sender's Smoke Joint a unique restaurant that boasts world-class sliced smoked kosher meats, pizzas, bites, sandwiches, and desserts for lunch and dinner. Nowhere else can you find such a unique blend of smoked kosher meats and other authentic international flavors and items influenced by French and Hispanic dishes.

The menu has a fantastic blend of the highest quality kosher smoked meats combined with one-of-a-kind combinations that can only be found at Senders. You will be hard-pressed to find an array of stuffed sandwiches that can compete with the endless list, including their famous:

Signature Ziggy Sandwich: made with crispy chicken, maple bourbon, pulled brisket, crispy onions, and beef bacon pieces- the number one selling sandwich in Teaneck!

Chicken Parm Sandwich: made with crispy chicken with marinara sauce, garlic custard, cashew parmesan crust

Fried or Grilled Chicken Sandwich: made with maple bourbon, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and crispy onions

Chopped Beef Sandwich: chopped brisket with veal, top of the rib, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, romaine, and shaved carrot

Smoked Brisket Sandwich: sliced brisket with savory slaw, pickles, BBQ sauce, and bourbon caramelized onions

Louisianian Super Spicy Sandwich: made with crispy chicken, romaine, and pickles, in Papi Sazon sauce

Mendy's Italian Meatball Sandwich: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic aioli, and tumbleweed onions

Portobello Sandwich: made with grilled portobellos, spinach, spicy aioli, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeÃ±o

Famous Pastrami Sandwich: made with sliced smoked pastrami, garlic aioli, lettuce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeno

Veggie Burrito: toasted whole wheat wrap loaded with rice and beans, roasted veggies, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and garlic aioli

Grande Papi Wrap: toasted full wheat wrap, stuffed with homemade Mac and Cheez, pulled smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, and spicy aioli

The 2020: marinated grilled steak, beef sausage, Jenga fries, cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, and shredded romaine

The Firebird: fried chicken with sweet and spicy house Ezzie sauce, Jenga fries, lettuce, and spicy aioli

The Turkey Burger: ground turkey, sliced red onion, garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, and crispy turkey pastrami

The Juan Goldberg (JG) Sandwich: bed of lettuce, sausage, fried chicken, fries, slaw, fried onions, and aioli

But Sender's Kosher Smoke Joint is so much more than just breathtaking sandwiches. They also serve freshly made soups daily, as well as a variety of pizzas, including Sender's Veggie Pie - with shaved fennel, mushrooms, tomato, spinach, cashew parmesan, and garlic aioli - Sender's California Pie - with marinara, shaved pineapple, caramelized onions, jalapeÃ±os, smoked pulled chicken, sausage, and beef bacon - or try the Buffalo Chicken Pizza or the Pulled Brisket Pizza.

Plus, Sender's meat pies include Pastrami Empanadas, Mexican Beef Empanadas, and Brisket Empanadas, as well as desserts, such as the Dessert Empanada Trio, featuring chocolate fudge, cinnamon crunch, and cafe con Leche. Other desserts include the French Chocolate Donut - made with French custard donut and gourmet bittersweet chocolate - the Champagne Apple Berry - a French citrus custard donut with champagne apple compote - and more!

Chef Gilbert is a true food connoisseur who finds creative inspiration for his dishes from his culinary background, as well as his travels in the US and around the world.

Given Sender's USA's family-style service setting and fantastic team, Chef Gilbert can also be seen around the restaurant talking with patrons and enjoying the fabulous fare.

To view Senders USA dinner, lunch, and other menu items, visit www.sendersusa.com and follow them on Instagram (@SendersNJ) and Facebook (@SendersSJ). Sender's is located at 190 West Englewood Avenue, Teaneck NJ 07666. Call 201.357.2255.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sender's