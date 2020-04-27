Send MOTHER'S DAY GIFTS for the Win

Mother's Day is coming up soon on Sunday May 10th and we have some gift suggestions that are sure to delight the important people in your life. From food delivery to aprons and spirits, we have you covered with easy to order options.

Hungryroot Food Delivery - What could be better for mom than delicious, nutritious meal options. Hungryroot's weekly service provides customers with healthy groceries along with 10-minute-and-under recipes curated to their personal food preferences and dietary needs including vegan, vegetarian, soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, pescatarian, tree-nut free, peanut-free, and egg-free. Fan favorites include: Chickpea Almond Cookie Dough (which you can bake or eat raw), Cashew Cheddar Sauce, Superfood Almond Butter, Thai Peanut Sauce, Chicken Sausage and more. Visit: https://www.hungryroot.com/.

Champagne Henriot - Let mom celebrate her special day with fine champagne. For over 210 years the Henriot family has symbolised the innovative approach and high standards of a champagne house that has remained independent. The finest Blancs de Champagne are at the heart of the history, the vines and the very essence of Maison Henriot. The champagne house incorporates an exceptionally high proportion of Premiers and Grands Crus in its cuvées, which come from the best Chardonnay parcels. Visit: https://www.champagne-henriot.com/en/.

APRONS by MoreDesignFinds - With all of the cooking and serving going on at home, this is an ideal gift. The one-of-a-kind aprons are beautifully handcrafted in the USA. Half and full aprons are available. They can be custom ordered and shipped directly to mom with a personalized card. Nicely priced from $5.00 to $15.00 plus shipping and handling. To inquire about styles and colors, simply e-mail moredesignfinds@gmail.com. The design team will get back to you promptly so that you can learn about their available selections.

GODIVA Chocolatier - This beloved chocolatier has you covered for Mother's Day with a variety of luscious choices that can be easily shipped. Check out their selection and give mom a sweet, indulgent gift that she can share with her loved ones. It is suggested you order by May 1st to insure delivery. Visit: https://www.godiva.com/.

Tussock Jumper Wines - For wanderlust moms who love wine, give them the gift of traveling the world while sheltering in place with selections from Tussock Jumper. Offering a global portfolio of 24 wines from 11 wine producing regions including Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand and more, each award winning varietal is priced at $15 or less. Thanks to delivery services like Drizly, it's easy to gift Mom a few bottles and share in a virtual wine tasting exploration, or simply purchase her favorite varietal for a virtual toast to celebrate her special day. Explore the Mediterranean, Discover a South American gem and let mom enjoy many other wine adventures. Visit: https://www.tussockjumperwines.com/our-wines/.

DRAKE'S ORGANIC SPIRITS - Raise a glass to mom! Drake's Organic Spirits is the fine spirits brand that produces vodka, rum, mixers and their Spiked Ice. This environmentally conscious Minneapolis, MN based company is the only spirits line to hold five official certifications that include Vegan, Gluten Free, Non GMO, Kosher and USDA Organic. A leader in the industry, the award-winning products are handcrafted and bottled in the USA. Drake's provides a cleaner drinking option that's better for the body and planet with no unnecessary chemicals or colors. Visit: https://www.drakesorganicspirits.com/.

Junior's Cheesecake - Everybody's favorite cheesecake is available for home delivery. Send a cake that is guaranteed to please including their Original NY Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake, and the Best of Junior's Sampler that has their Brownie Marble Swirl, Raspberry Swirl, and Apple Crumb Cheesecake. Visit: https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

"Quiet Mark" Awarded Braun MultiQuick MQ9037 Hand Blender - This is the versatile small appliance that moms need for the best home cooking. From blending smoothies and chopping veggies to whipping cream for luscious desserts, this blender does it all. The patented POWERBell Plus features an extra milling blade to blend large pieces of food more easily. Braun's SmartSpeed technology lets you intuitively adjust blending power without stopping. With multiple attachments, including a blending want, a whisk, a masher, a 2 cup chopper, and a beaker, it's the game-changing kitchen appliance that let home cooks effortlessly tackle even the most challenging jobs. Visit: https://www.quietmark.com/products/search/braun-multiquick-mq9037-hand-blender.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





