ST. PATRICK'S DAY Libations-4 Extraordinary Recipes to Celebrate

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up soon on March 17th and the “luck of the Irish” starts with celebrations and marvelous cocktails. We have four fantastic recipes that are easy to make for our readers to enjoy. Explore the top spirit brands, gather your ingredients, and start mixing. Whether you’re giving a big party or just sipping a drink and reflecting on everyone’s favorite March holiday, these cocktails are sure to please.

Think Green

Ingredients:

-1.25 oz Bottega Pistacchio Liqueur

-2.25 oz Vodka

-1 dash absinthe

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker tin with ice. Shake until tins are frosted. Chill the martini glass and garnish with coconut flakes. Fine strain cocktail into the martini glass. Garnish with crushed pistachio pieces.

Gunpowder of Middle Earth

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

-Half of a fresh kiwi peeled and cubed

-0.5 oz lemon juice

-0.5 oz simple syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker. Muddle to create flavor. Add ice to vessel and toss. Double strain into coupe glass. Garnish with slice of kiwi.

Ballotin Grasshopper

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Ballotin Chocolate Mint Whiskey

-Splash of creme de menthe

-2 oz milk

Method: Shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass.

None of your Bees Knees



-2 oz Minke Gin

-1 oz Limoncello

-.5 oz Honey Syrup

-Lemon Peel Garnish



Method: Pour all ingredients into mixing glass. Stir for 30 resolutions. Strain into a rocks glass with large rock. Espress lemon peel oil on glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

For more information on the brands, follow the links included in the recipes. Cheers to St. Patrick’s Day!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bottega Pistachio Liqueur