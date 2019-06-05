SPIRITS for Father's Day Gifting

Give Dad and the important men in your life a present this Father's Day that can be shared. We have some suggestions for top spirits, ones that we know will please. Cocktails? Of course! Visit the producer's individual web sites for outstanding recipes. We have included the average price for our readers and there are choices to suit every budget. So, raise a glass and say cheers. A fine bottle is a gift that will be greatly appreciated on Father's Day weekend and beyond.

Hillrock Distillery - Hillrock Estate Distillery in Ancram, New York is on a mission to produce the finest hand-crafted spirits using its onsite Malt House and three different Estate Grains. Its Double Cask Rye's deep golden amber color is highlighted by warm and inviting aromas of vanilla and caramel with hints of prune, apricot and rye spice. Their Double Cask Rye Price range: $92 - $99, Visit: https://www.hillrockdistillery.com/.

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey - This quality spirit is one that dad can sip throughout the warm months. Inspired by MMA fighter and family man, Conor McGregor's love of Ireland, it's people and Irish whiskey, the brand has become loved by many while since its launch in September 2018. With a blend of Ireland's finest golden grain and single malt, this special combination is smooth and balanced, with hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood. Retailing between $25-$30, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey will for sure be a knock out in the gifts department this year. Price $25-30, Visit: https://properwhiskey.com/.

D'USSÉ - The brand is a bold new expression of Cognac that dares the palate like never before. It's VSOP varietal is a perfectly balanced blend of selected Cognacs aged at least 4 ½ years in French oak barrels in the Chateau de Cognac's unique dry and humid cellars. It's a full-body blend with a powerful, complex taste and a pleasantly smooth finish. D'USSE makes a perfect after dinner sip, and creates wonderful cocktails. Price range: $49.99 - $54.99, Visit: https://www.dusse.com/.

Finlandia Vodka - This is the "vodka from the land of the midnight sun." Finlandia Classic is produced with golden suomi barley and pure glacial spring water to give it a dry, light and smooth taste with a gentle aroma. Varieties also include Finlandia Grapefruit, and Finlandia Raspberry each with subtle notes of fresh fruit. All three of the vodkas are easy to mix in delightful summer cocktails. Price: $20 Visit: https://www.finlandia.com/us/.

Amaro Montenegro - The award-winning liqueur is a must for dad's who want to level up bar and spruce up their cocktail skills. Montenegro has a unique flavor profile, refined balance and a lower ABV which makes it perfect to enjoy neat, over ice or as a base modifier in cocktails. Created in Bologna in 1885, Montenegro is still made using its original recipe, a secret blend of 40 botanicals gathered from around the world, collected during the travels of explorer and herbalist Stanislao Cobianchi. Amaro Montenegro's secret recipe remains unchanged as does the boiling, maceration and distillation process that was practiced more than 130 years ago. Price $33.00, Visit: https://www.amaromontenegro.com/.

Cenote Tequila - Their tequilas use water sourced from an artesan well located on their distillery and are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave that grows to full maturity before being harvested from the lowland region of Jalisco, Mexico. Cenote Blanco is brilliant in color, packed with bright citrus and pepper on the nose. Continuous flavor of rich, cooked agave, spices, subtle wood, and green vegetables, are a result of mellowing the spirit in American Oak barrels for three weeks. Price: $44.99 Cenote Reposado is golden in color with a balance of vanilla and wood on the note. It is aged three months in American Oak Barrels, delivering a round, harmonious palate of vanilla, spice and green vegetable. Price: $54.99, Visit: http://www.tequilacenote.com/.

iichiko Saiten - iichiko is Japan's leading producer of barley shochu, the country's revered spirit. Headquartered in Oita Prefecture on Japan's Kyushu Island, iichiko sets the gold standard for shochu. Using proprietary Koji, yeast, pristine spring water, two-row pearled barley, as well as low pressure and atmospheric distillation techniques, the company has produced a range of blended shochus, including iichiko Saiten, the first mixology-friendly shochu. Produced by Sanwa Shurui Co., Ltd., iichiko is sold throughout Japan and in 30 countries worldwide. Price: $30, Visit: https://www.iichiko.com/.

elit Vodka - Perfect for the Dad who enjoys the finer things in life, elit Vodka is an ultra-luxury vodka that is regarded as one of the world's finest spirits. Every stage in the creation of elit is a fusion of passion and precision - after the gains are hand-selected from fields in Russia, the spirit is blended with artisan wel-water form deep below the earth, and undergoes a freeze-filtration process at -18 degrees Celsius. elit is perfect on the rocks or in a martini. Price: $50, Visit: http://elitbystoli.com/.

Sombra Ensemble - Founded in 2006, Sombra Mezcal is the leader in sustainable mezcal production. Made from organically farmed, high altitude Espadín agave and distilled in Oaxaca, Mexico at the traditional strength of 90 proof, Sombra Mezcal was named the "Best Agave Spirit in the World" by F. Paul Pacult's Spirit Journal. In 2017. Sombra opened a new, state-of-the-art distillery created as a model of sustainable production. The resulting Mezcal is a testament that world-class agave spirits do exist outside of Tequila. Price: $199, Visit: http://www.sombramezcal.com/.

Photo Credits: Courtesy of the Individual Producers





