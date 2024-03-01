SHAKEN NOT STIRRED on the UES for Libations, Food and Atmosphere

Long a pop culture staple, Shaken Not Stirred is now the name of the city’s newest cocktail bar, a 50-seat, TV-free snuggery meant for connoisseurs who appreciate the skillful preparation and service of the 14 intriguing proprietary cocktails formulated by owner Ertan Kudsil; they feature 20 house made organic ingredient-based mixers/syrups, utilize the five different sizes and shapes of ice on hand and occupy nine of the 17 kinds of available glasses. The libations are complemented by a well-designed limited menu that ranges from Crispy Rice with Spicy Bluefin Tuna & Jalapeno Eel Sauce and Hot Honey Ricotta with Salami and Micro Greenson Toasted Sourdough and a House Ground Burger with Portobello Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions and Yum Yum Sauce, and a chicken sandwich consisting of crispy thigh cutlet, red onion, romaine, organic tomato, pickles Amy smoked paprika sauce. With 12 items, augmented by daily sushi specials, the menu will expand considerably as the post-opening weeks unfold with pastas, steak frites, graced by umami butter. and other dishes on the horizon from veteran chef Javiar Salazar’s kitchen.

Some of Kudsil’s cocktails are food enhanced. Witness the-hose made raspberry jam lavished sourdough toasted tableside that accompanies the Butter Bourbon, bourbon washed coca butter, bitters, honey and a mini crème brulée that complements the Second Chance, rum, milk punch.

While billed as being “Neighborhood Eatery & Libations,” Shaken Not Stirred resonates with destination high notes, beyond the cosmopolitan cocktail program, courtesy of the sophisticated mélange of materials, colors and textures of the Kudsil-designed décor. Black marble tables coupled with plush leather banquettes and chairs in navy, tan and russet brown and statement-making navy, soft white and exposed walls and slivery distressed wood overlaid by black wire mesh bar walls flirt with matte gold metal fashioned in Deco-evoking geometrical patterns that frame the bar, define the public space and add another dimension to mirrors. All benefit from the soft, targeted light beaming from a colorful collection of light fixtures hanging at varying heights from the black beamed on white plaster Tudor-style ceiling,

There is a distinctly adult, decidedly sexy aesthetic with the vibe of a European luxury boutique hotel bar, albeit one with neighborhood establishment-esque prices.

Kudsil, who also owns the Sea Salt two doors north on 1st Avenue, got into mixology in 2018 in his native Istanbul at Zuma, having begun his hospitality career in hotel restaurants. He went on to open and operate Zuma locations in London and Dubai, before answering Las Vegas’s siren song where he opened his first place. He sold it to move to New York City as a means of being closer to his young son.

In May of 2022 he took one what was then the floundering Salt, added "Sea" to the name, re-vamped the menus to become a homage to his Turkish and Greek heritage redecorated the restaurant. Those efforts, along with the introduction of an ambitious cocktail initiative, made Sea Salt a success.

By early 2023, Kudsil’s sights were set on the former space of pandemic victim One Lenox just down the street. Once the lease was secured, he started planning his vision of bar / restaurant the embracing fusion of comestibles, libations and atmosphere unlike anything else in the area.

Shaken Not Stirred, located at the start of Lenox Hill on the corner of 61st St. ad 1st Ave., 1113 1st Ave. The venue is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to midnight, until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. When brunch begins in the spring, it will open at 11 a.m. on the weekend. Call 646-370-5825 or visit www.shakennotstrirrednyc.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shaken Not Stirred