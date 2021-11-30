SERENDPITY 3 Debuts Brand New Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

The world-famous Serendipity 3 on the Upper East Side will unveil a brand new Frrrozen Hot Chocolate with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. The Cookies and Cream Frrrozen Hot Chocolate will appear on the menu starting November 30 for a limited time until January 2, 2022. This is a special treat, perfect for the holiday season.

Serendipity 3 is excited to carry on this partnership with The Rockettes and debut this new addition to the menu for the holiday season. The Cookies and Cream Frrrozen Hot Chocolate features a crumble of cream-filled cookies blended into their signature white chocolate making this frosty treat a high-kicking fan favorite. Garnished with a glimmer of gold sugar flakes and a festive sugar holly sprig, it retails for $18.95.

The Rockettes took time from their busy holiday schedule to recently stop by Serendipity 3 to kick off the new menu item.

Serendipity 3 is located at 225 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022. For more information, menus, and operating hours, please visit https://serendipity3.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serendipity 3