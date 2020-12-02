SEAGRAM'S EXTRA SMOOTH VODKA and Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

This holiday season, the spirit you need to mix up easy, festive and delicious cocktails will be the bottle that can do it all! Whether you prefer your holiday drinks to be strong or sweet, tart or bitter, Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka should definitely be on hand at any type of gathering. Whether you're celebrating in a small group, at a socially distanced gathering or hosting a zoom toast, vodka cocktails are always enjoyable.

In fact, the judges from the L.A. Spirits Award agree. Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka recently won the Platinum Medal - Best Vodka at the 2020 L.A. Spirits Awards.

Distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, Seagram's Vodka is proudly made in America since 2005 as a valuable addition to the award-winning Seagram's name. The liquid is five-times distilled with high-quality American grain to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste.

Check out these four fabulous recipes that are easy to create using Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka.

Seagram's Vodka Cranberry

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka

-4 oz. Cranberry Juice

-Splash Tonic Water

-Splash of Lime Juice

-Rocks Ice

Method: Combine Seagram's 80 Proof Vodka, Cranberry Juice and Lime Juice in a shaker and shake vigorously, strain over ice in a low-ball glass and top with tonic water. Garnish with a lime round.

Seagram's Vodka Winter Sunset

Ingredients:

-2 ounces of Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka

-4 ounces of grapefruit juice

-¼ ounce of grenadine

-Grapefruit and umbrella garnish

Method: Add grenadine to a highball glass. Add grapefruit juice and Seagram's Extra Smooth to a shaker. Shake then strain over ice into highball glass. Garnish with grapefruit slice and umbrella

Seagram's Vodka Bucha Berry Merry

Ingredients:

-2 ounces of Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka

-1/2 ounce of mixed berry syrup

-Top with kombucha

-Garnish with mixed berry pick

Method: Add everything to a shaker except the kombucha. Shake then strain into a wine glass. Top with kombucha and garnish with a mixed berry pick.

Seagram's Vodka Martini

Ingredients:

-3 oz. Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka

-1 oz. Dry Vermouth

Method: Combine vodka and dry vermouth in a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain and serve up in a martini glass, garnish with 2-3 stuffed olives.

For more information on Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka and all of Seagram's fine products, please visit https://seagramsvodka.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Seagram's

