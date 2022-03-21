SANDEMAN PORT Mulled Wine Recipe-Just Right for Spring

It's spring with warm days and cool nights. We have a recipe for mulled wine using Sandeman Port that's just right for the season. It's a delicious drink that is a pleasure to make and serve.

Sandeman Port teamed up with Chicago-based bartender Nigal Vann for this epic mulled wine recipe. Of his latest creation, Vann notes, "This Sandeman mulled wine variation is NOT just for cold weather like your typical mulled wine recipe, it's actually appropriate for where we currently stand - the in between season, when winter is ending, and spring is beginning hence the honey and the heavier citrus notes than the average mulled wine."

Whether you're reading a good book, relaxing on the deck, sitting around the firepit, or streaming your favorite series, you are going to want to try Nigal Vann's recipe.

Sandeman's Mulled Wine

Ingredients:

-1.50oz Sandeman Ruby Port

-.75oz Brandy

-3oz water

-.5oz fresh lemon juice

-.75oz honey

-1 cinnamon stick

-1 orange peel (entire orange)

Method: Add all the ingredients to a small saucepan and stir over low heat until the contents are mixed evenly. Do not bring to boil. Discard the orange peel and carefully pour into an Irish Coffee Mug and add an apple slice and let cool to desired temperature.

For more information on Sandeman Port Wines, for cocktails and pairing, and for their store locater, please visit: https://www.sandeman.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sandeman Ruby Port