Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

If you’ve been to Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Todd English's Tuscany restaurant. It is hard to miss with its massive rock exterior and cascading waterfall. It’s an impressive space, not only in how it looks but what it offers: upscale authentic Italian fare with impeccable service to match.

You can choose to sit out by the waterfall overlooking the casino’s bustling shopping area or grab a stool at the bar that’s right smack in-between the falls where you can grab one of the seasonal signature drinks, such as the Kentucky Sunset made with Knob Creek Bourbon and blackberry liqueur or a more traditional Mai Tai made with Mohegan’s own Cruzan Rum.

Inside, you’ll find a dark interior with a rustic vibe and a much more intimate feel. The restaurant features tall archways, old-school chandeliers, and comfy booths. It’s definitely a lot quieter in here compared to the exterior with the waterfall, but equally as exciting with the open kitchen where you can see your food getting prepared.

Speaking of the food, everything is top-notch. When we were there, we tried the Autumn Salad to start on the dinner menu made of fresh greens topped with crispy bacon, dried cranberries, and pecans and doused in a pomegranate vinaigrette.

If you’re a calamari fan like us, you can’t go wrong with the restaurant’s rendition made crispy and served with red onions and cherry peppers with a chipotle aioli for dipping. It’s a great appetizer to share with the table before you dive into one of the main dishes which are all large and plentiful.

There are traditional pasta dishes, such as chicken cacciatore and rigatoni alla vodka along with various seafood options that include anything from the crispy skin salmon to the seared scallops.

We chose the 8-ounce filet mignon cooked medium and were glad we did as it was prepared to perfection making it juicy and tender. The meat dishes are served a la carte so you can choose what sides (if any) to pair with your steak, including truffle Mac and cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs and the garlicky spinach sautéed with white wine.

While on the topic of wine, there is a vast selection on the menu served by the glass and bottle, along with beer and cider selections, and all the fun cocktails found at the bar.

As for desserts, expect traditional Italian dishes that can include anything from Tiramisu to cheesecake and assorted gelatos. However, if you’re a chocolate lover, you have to try the Fallen Chocolate Cake.

Anyone looking for a standup meal while visiting the casino or simply in the area, will not be disappointed with Todd English's Tuscany. It has a mix of fun and cozy, depending on your vibe, making it a must-try for anyone who enjoys good food and a good time.

Todd English's Tuscany is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. For menus and hours of operation, please call 860.862.3236 or visit https://mohegansun.com/poi/dining/todd-english-s-tuscany.html.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Mohegan Sun, Diane Boas, and Carissa Chesanek