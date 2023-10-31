Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

Todd English's Tuscany

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Photo 1 Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More
MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns with 40+ Restaurants Photo 2 MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns with 40+ Restaurants
CZEN To Host Halloween Dance Party Dance Party With Legendary DJ Mister Cee Photo 3 CZEN To Host Halloween Dance Party Dance Party With Legendary DJ Mister Cee
Review: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, Con Photo 4 Review: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, Connecticut

Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

If you’ve been to Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Todd English's Tuscany restaurant. It is hard to miss with its massive rock exterior and cascading waterfall. It’s an impressive space, not only in how it looks but what it offers: upscale authentic Italian fare with impeccable service to match. 

You can choose to sit out by the waterfall overlooking the casino’s bustling shopping area or grab a stool at the bar that’s right smack in-between the falls where you can grab one of the seasonal signature drinks, such as the Kentucky Sunset made with Knob Creek Bourbon and blackberry liqueur or a more traditional Mai Tai made with Mohegan’s own Cruzan Rum.

Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

Inside, you’ll find a dark interior with a rustic vibe and a much more intimate feel. The restaurant features tall archways, old-school chandeliers, and comfy booths. It’s definitely a lot quieter in here compared to the exterior with the waterfall, but equally as exciting with the open kitchen where you can see your food getting prepared. 

Speaking of the food, everything is top-notch. When we were there, we tried the Autumn Salad to start on the dinner menu made of fresh greens topped with crispy bacon, dried cranberries, and pecans and doused in a pomegranate vinaigrette. 

Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

If you’re a calamari fan like us, you can’t go wrong with the restaurant’s rendition made crispy and served with red onions and cherry peppers with a chipotle aioli for dipping. It’s a great appetizer to share with the table before you dive into one of the main dishes which are all large and plentiful. 

Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

There are traditional pasta dishes, such as chicken cacciatore and rigatoni alla vodka along with various seafood options that include anything from the crispy skin salmon to the seared scallops.

Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

We chose the 8-ounce filet mignon cooked medium and were glad we did as it was prepared to perfection making it juicy and tender. The meat dishes are served a la carte so you can choose what sides (if any) to pair with your steak, including truffle Mac and cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs and the garlicky spinach sautéed with white wine. 

While on the topic of wine, there is a vast selection on the menu served by the glass and bottle, along with beer and cider selections, and all the fun cocktails found at the bar. 

Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

As for desserts, expect traditional Italian dishes that can include anything from Tiramisu to cheesecake and assorted gelatos. However, if you’re a chocolate lover, you have to try the Fallen Chocolate Cake. 

Anyone looking for a standup meal while visiting the casino or simply in the area, will not be disappointed with Todd English's Tuscany. It has a mix of fun and cozy, depending on your vibe, making it a must-try for anyone who enjoys good food and a good time. 

Todd English's Tuscany is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. For menus and hours of operation, please call 860.862.3236 or visit https://mohegansun.com/poi/dining/todd-english-s-tuscany.html

Photo credit: Courtesy of Mohegan Sun, Diane Boas, and Carissa Chesanek



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
LOBOS 1707 Tequila & Mezcal to Honor Dia de los Muertos Photo
LOBOS 1707 Tequila & Mezcal to Honor Dia de los Muertos

To honor of these festive days of Dia de los Muertos celebration, we suggest Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal.  As Lobos 1707’s inception was inspired by family traditions from Mexico by Founder and CCO, Diego Osorio’s family.

2
Review: Todd Englishs Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic Photo
Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

If you’ve been to Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Todd English's Tuscany restaurant. It is hard to miss with its massive rock exterior and cascading waterfall. It’s an impressive space, not only in how it looks but what it offers: upscale authentic Italian fare with impeccable service to match. 

3
PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays Photo
PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays

The small batch roasters at Brooklyn-based Partners Coffee are busy at the workshop preparing for the beloved Miracle on N 6th Street holiday blend to return.

4
ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style Photo
ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style

See the extraordinary shows that New Jersey theatres have to offer and plan a meal at a local restaurant.

From This Author - Carissa Chesanek

Carissa Chesanek has worked as a journalist for many years, writing for publications that include BroadwayWorld, Show-Score, All About Solo, The Rumpus, Miami Herald, and Forbes Travel Guide... Carissa Chesanek">(read more about this author)

Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic settingReview: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting
Review: BRIC JazzFest 2023 Opens in BrooklynReview: BRIC JazzFest 2023 Opens in Brooklyn
Review: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, ConnecticutReview: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, Connecticut
Lauryn Hill Celebrates 25 Years at Mohegan SunLauryn Hill Celebrates 25 Years at Mohegan Sun

Videos

Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance Video
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You