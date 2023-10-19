Review: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, Connecticut

Part of The Whaler’s Inn in Mystic, Connecticut, The Shipwright’s Daughter aims to please locals and visitors alike with its charming nautical vibe and incredible “farm and sea to fork” fare. The venue has won numerous awards, such as Restaurant of the Year with Connecticut Restaurant Associations, and is the 2023 James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader, all for good reason. 

When you step inside, you’re instantly transmitted to the marina with deep blue hues, light wood accents, and large windows overlooking the street that bring in natural sunlight. The bar is always happening, whether in the evening for happy hour or morning during brunch, as the selections of wines and cocktails are vast and need to be tried, especially one of the many Negroni offerings. 

The dining room is equally popular for any meal of choice: breakfast, brunch, and dinner. We ate alongside the evening crowd and were not disappointed. Our server Lee took good care in talking us through the menu, explaining the preparation of each dish, and providing solid recommendations when needed. 

The restaurant works with local growers and farmers to offer a menu that rotates on a daily basis to keep things fresh with New England’s finest. A few items, however, remain the same, such as the smoked clam dip which is a must for a starter. The roasted beets served with a coconut sugar yogurt and steak tartare that comes with a garlic aioli also remain on the menu and are equally delicious small dishes to start a meal off right. 

The items that tend to change daily are the larger plates. We were lucky to enjoy the seacoast mushroom dish that was roasted, pickled, and plated with black lentils, along with the beef strip loin that melted in our mouths. 

Another stand-out item that isn’t always on the menu, but were very happy it was when we were there, was the organic Berkshire pork chop. This plate came with braised kale and roasted root veggies, paired with a mustard sauce. 

As for dessert, we couldn’t leave without trying the pumpkin ice cream for the fall season, along with a rice pudding that included butternut squash and dried cranberries for an equally autumn-inspired sweet that was oh-so comforting. 

If you like good food and impeccable service, all served in a cozy, bustling setting, The Shipwright’s Daughter is one not to miss. 

The Shipwright’s Daughter is located at 20 E Main St, Mystic, CT 06355. For menus and hours of operation, please call 860. 536.7605 or visit https://www.shipwrightsdaughter.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of The Shipwright's Daughter and Carissa Chesanek



