Review: THE IRVING SOCIAL-Rahway, NJ's Welcoming Destination for Delicious Food and Drink

In the center of Rahway's dynamic downtown just across from the NJ Transit train station, is a gem of a restaurant, The Irving Social. This inviting, casual spot has so much to offer guests that it has become a favorite of locals, UCPAC theatergoers, and many more. We compliment the talented culinary team of Jesse Speno and Chefs, Jesse Funk and Frans Mejia Chitic who have created an incomparable menu to please all tastes and styles.

The Irving Social serves signature cocktails, shared plates, craft beer, and full satisfying meals. Trust your personable servers and bartenders who are ready to guide your menu selections and suggest beverage pairings for your food.

The venue is attractive with high ceilings, a spacious bar and tables for all size parties. The décor features exposed brick, distressed wood accents, and mellow golden lighting that set the mood for the ideal meal and drink experience. The nicely appointed outdoor courtyard has a convenient second bar. It's the place for gathering friends to relax and socialize.

We stopped by on a Thursday night for dinner. The modern American menu has creative twists on comfort food favorites. Start with some Bar Bites. The wonderfully seasoned Honey Sriracha Wings fuse sweet, smoky, and spicy flavors garnished with crisp scallions and sesame seeds served with a house-made blue cheese dressing. Small plates are ideal to kick off a meal or to enjoy with a drink. Other go-to selections include Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, Lobster Tacos, Crab Fries and Ricotta Meatballs.

Savor a menu item "From the Farmers Market" like the expertly curated Cheeseboard, Caesar Salad, or Street Corn. The Signature Plates are satisfying main courses. We highly suggest the Almost Famous Fish Sandwich. The tender filet is beer breaded with a homemade tartar sauce, classic lto and served with crispy fries. The Irving Dry Aged Burger is a customer favorite. The 7-ounce, 21 day dry aged blend of brisket, short rib and chuck is topped with smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, and roasted shallots on a brioche bun accompanied by fries. We'll be back soon for the Brussels entrée with spinach pasta, pistachio, and vodka sauce topped with spicy breadcrumbs and the option to add parmesan crusted chicken for a slight additional cost.

Stop by anytime to experience The Irving Social's beverage program that includes craft cocktails with creative touches that you won't find anywhere else. Cleverly named for rock songs, the "Uptown Girl" is a blend of Titos Vodka, SoHo Lychee Liquor, Lychee Syrup, Cointreau and Orange Zest. We enjoyed the "Shook Me All Night Long" that was a perfectly balanced blend of Mezcal and substantial flavors from Cheery Heering, Carpano Punt e Mes, Blood Orange and Lemon. Of course, classics such as martinis and negronis are served to your exact liking. For those that prefer, check out the selections of craft and draft beer, wine, and spirits.

Dessert shouldn't be missed. The coconut bread pudding as a specialty, delectable and complex and it goes perfectly with an after dinner drink or a piping hot coffee. Other scrumptious sweets include Key Lime Cake, Chocolate Trilogy Cake, and Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake.

The Irving Social has a style all its own. With food that is at once hearty, yet sophisticated and an atmosphere that pleases, we suggest you will soon become one of their regular guests.

The Irving Social is located at 1443 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ 07065. They are open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 3:00 pm to 12:00 am. Visit https://irvingsocialnj.com/ or call 908.285.2530. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theirvinginnsocial and on Instagram @theirvingsocial.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Irving Social