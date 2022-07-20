Review: TAVERN ON THE GREEN for Exceptional Dining

Whether you're a guest of the city or a native New Yorker, a visit to Tavern on the Green, the iconic restaurant located on Central Park West is a must. This ever-charming modern American restaurant is sure to please.

The venue includes a beautiful dining room, a spacious bar and lounge area along with the terrace for al fresco dining with a full service bar. The Tavern brings people together for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. No matter where you are seated, the service is excellent.

Tavern on the Green has a rich history that dates back to the 1880's. It was originally designed by Calvert Vaux and was built as a sheep fold to house 700 Southdown sheep that grazed in Central Park's Sheep Meadow. In 1934, Robert Moses transformed the building to become a restaurant as a part of his park renovation. Today the Tavern remains a destination for all those who enjoy fine dining and celebratory events in an unforgettable setting.

We visited for an early supper just after a matinee performance at Lincoln Center. The menu has been created by their new Executive Chef, Tomasz Surowka. His inspired cuisine features the freshest flavors complemented by delicate seasoning techniques. Chef Surowka has introduced vegetarian and vegan selections so that all guests can enjoy the Tavern's fine cuisine.

Start your meal with appetizers. A favorite is the Charred Octopus Salad with Spiced Yogurt, Pomegranate, and Romesco. We savored the Beet Salad with Roasted Golden Beet Tartar, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, and a light Raspberry Vinaigrette. The Eggplant Caponata is both vegan and vegetarian beautifully served with Toasted Crostini.

As a mid-course or for an entrée, the Ravioli is a house specialty. The delicate Fontina Stuffed Ravioli is served with Smoked Tomato Butter, Charred Cherry Tomato, and Basil.

There is an excellent variety of main dishes. The delectable Diver Scallops A La Plancha has Cauliflower Florets, Brown Butter and a Caper-Golden Raisin Relish. The perfectly seasoned Beef Bourguignon is truly distinctive with Potato Puree, Root Vegetables, Snow Peas, Fricassee. Other go-to entrees include their Organic Scottish Salmon, Atlantic Cod, and Grilled Colorado Rack of Lamb.

Sides are ideal table shares such as the Tavern's Shoestring Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Wild Mushrooms, Sautéed Garlic Spinach, and Haricot Verts.

The beverage menu is wonderfully curated with artisanal cocktails you won't find anywhere else including drinks named for NYC's boroughs. The Queens is made with Bootlegger Vodka, Velvet Falernum, Spiced Hibiscus Syrup, Pomegranate Molasses, and Lemon Juice. Try one of their seasonal specialties such as the Summer Gin Fizz with Dorothy Parker Gin, Strawberry, Lime, and Prosecco.

Trust your servers to help you select wine by the glass or bottle to pair with your meal. There is a international selection of red, white, rose, and sparkling by the glass or bottle. Of course, beer is available and the spirits menu will please every aficionado.

House-made desserts top off your delicious, memorable meal. Linger a little longer over sweet treats and a cup of coffee, tea or an aperitif. Indulge in the Double Chocolate Brownie with Salted Caramel Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce. There's also New York Cheesecake and a Warm Chocolate Peanut Butter Lava Cake. For those that prefer a classic, The Artisanal Cheese Plate features Local Soft, Hard & Blue Cheeses, Honeycomb served with Grilled Bread.

There's no other restaurant in the city like Tavern on the Green. It has an ambiance and cuisine to be treasured. Relax and enjoy the Tavern's outstanding guest experience.

Read our "Chef Spotlight" for Tavern on the Green's Executive Chef Tomasz Surowka: /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Tomasz-Surowka-of-TAVERN-ON-THE-GREEN-20220503.

Tavern on the Green is located at W 67th St, New York, NY 10023. For menu's, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://www.tavernonthegreen.com/ or call 212.877.8684.

Photo Credit: Exterior Photos, Courtesy of Tavern on the Green

Photo Credit: All food photos by Paolo Verzani, https://paoloverzani.org/