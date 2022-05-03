Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Tomasz Surowka of TAVERN ON THE GREEN

Executive Chef Tomasz Surowka has more than 28 years of New York City fine dining experience, working in the City's most iconic landmarks. In 1990, Chef Surowka moved to New York City from Poland where he spent his earlier years working under some of the most acclaimed chefs in the world. Chef garnered experience at Daniel Restaurant, CT, Windows on the World, Cellar In The Sky, La Fourchette, Layla New York and Quantum 56, to name a few.

With a love for culinary arts at a young age, Chef Surowka worked his way up to Executive Chef at Merchants NY after 10 years of apprenticeship. Since then, Chef has served as Executive Chef at many fine dining establishments including, Amaranth, The Ritz Carlton Battery Park and The Pierre. Chef currently serves as the Executive Chef at the iconic Central Park restaurant, Tavern on the Green.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Tomasz Surowka about his career and Tavern on the Green for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

In my early ages, I used to watch my mom cook and after a few times I just started helping her. I remember her letting me help prepare dinners for the family.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Chef Laurent Tourondel who I worked with at C.T. in Manhattan inspired my technical culinary skills. He taught me techniques on how to combine flavor profiles and showed me how to plate the food so elegantly.

Chef Jacques Sorci who I worked with at The Ritz Carlton Battery Park influenced my management skills. He taught me how to effectively lead a team and most importantly, motivate a team.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Perhaps I'm not your typical Chef, I don't look at cooking as a specific culinary style but rather at the texture, color, and flavor profiles of ingredients to be creative with.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Similar to my last answer, I don't tie myself down to one style of cooking but look at all the ingredients and how I can best utilize them in a dish. If you look at the new spring menu we just launched, I have dishes from all types if cuisines featured- everything from Eggplant Caponata to Beef Bourguignon. Food is more about the ingredients for me, not the style necessarily.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

I don't have a specific favorite meal. I like to try different and new things constantly so that there's never a moment I'm not finding inspiration somewhere.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Tavern on The Green has been an iconic restaurant for decades, offering an ambiance unlike any other in the city with breathtaking views of Central Park, making for an unbeatable oasis to relax and enjoy everything the park has to offer while dining on our acclaimed seasonal dishes and cocktails. The space re-opened in 2014, with a completely redesigned space from co-owners Jim Caiola and David Salama that harkens back to the original landmark featuring several different unique warm, celebratory spaces with ample natural light. The new menu features decadent sophisticated dishes like Charred Octopus Salad with a spiced yogurt sauce, Crab & Avocado salad, Grilled Colorado Rack of Lamb, Organic Scottish Salmon, Long Island Duck Breast and a fontina stuffed Ravioli dish which complement the restaurant's atmosphere, exuding elegance and romance- making it the perfect spot for any celebration. Tavern on the Green has been featured in many notable movies including Ghostbusters, Beaches and Mr. Popper's Penguins. Additionally, due to its iconic status and ravishing look, the venue has been home to a number of weddings, movie premieres (most recently hosting The Batman premiere), holiday parties, showers, anniversary dinners and more. The versatile destination is not only a sanctuary for Manhattan's elite, but also serves as a stylish, splashy destination for the city's next generation of the "it" crowd - satisfying their revived desire for old school glamour.

Tavern on the Green is located on Central Park West at W 67th St, New York, NY 10023. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://www.tavernonthegreen.com/ or call 212.877.8684.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tavern on the Green and Chef Tomasz Surowka