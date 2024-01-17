Review: Sake No Hana: Modern Japanese Cuisine Served in a Swanky Setting on the Lower East Side

Head over to Moxy Lower East Side, where you’ll find Sake No Hana, a stylish Japanese restaurant. Located on the lower level of the hotel, you'll step down the cascading stairway to find yourself in the lounge area with comfy, intimate seating, candlelit tables, and an illuminated bar. Here, you’ll also find the hostess stand where you’ll check in for your table. Heads up: you will need a reservation to get one.

Your server will then guide you to your table as you take in the large dining space in its golden splendor. Decked out in all warm tones, such as light woods and cozy lighting, this place is trendy, swanky, and buzzing. It’s a busy place for good reason, too. Not only for the super sleek atmosphere but for everything else: the food, the service, and everything in between.

We sat tucked away in a wraparound booth facing the dining room with the perfect view of everyone and everything. The space was jumping without a single vacant table in sight. Our server was polite and friendly, happy to explain the menu and offer suggestions which were quickly appreciated after going over such vast menu offerings.

To start, we had the Chili Crunch Edamame that was doused in a chili sauce that surprisingly was not too spicy, then topped with a black garlic salt that complemented the sweetness just right.

We also had the steak tartare with black truffle and chives that was served with milk bread along with Avocado Kogen Wedge made with fresh iceberg lettuce, hijiki, and freshly pressed sesame oil.

Making our way through the menu, we later feasted on Wafu Carbonara noodles with poached egg, truffle, and uni which set us up for the entree of Maine lobster with meat removed from the shell and smothered in chili butter before being placed back in the shell for a presentation that was almost as impressive as the meal itself.

Sake is what this place is all about when it comes to the drinks portion. You have your choice of flights, sake pairings, or trying by the glass or bottle. If you’re looking for the ultimate in luxury, there are high-end bottles that range from $400-$1000 along with unique offerings, such as BROOKLYN KURA for $90 which is hand-selected by the sommelier. Rotating sakes are also offered not on the menu and the sake sommelier is onsite eager to discuss the notes and process behind every option you choose.

The is also an extensive cocktail menu that includes all liquor with the Princess Peach coming in on top. Made with two types of rum (Mount Gay and Minoki), white peach, rose, and lime, this sip is light and not overly sweet, making it easy to enjoy and even easier to order another.

Bonus: If you’re looking to check out the restaurant right now, you may get to try the offerings it has exclusively for NYC Winter Restaurant Week. From January 16th - February 4th (Sunday through Friday only), enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner for $60, featuring an appetizer, entree, and dessert off a select menu.

If you’re looking for an impeccable meal with equally pleasing people watching all served in a contemporary but comfortable space, you’ll be more than satisfied when you check out Sake No Hana.

Sake No Hana is located at 145 Bowery, New York, NY 10002. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please call 212.249.0315 or visit https://taogroup.com/venues/sake-no-hana-new-york/.

(Photos courtesy of TAO Group Hospitality and Carissa Chesanek)