Review: Red Lantern - Asian cuisine served in a funky social setting at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Located at the Fox Tower in Foxwoods Resort Casino, you'll find the entertaining and enticing Red Lantern. Enter through the large red doors as you make your way inside a darkly lit space dressed in black leather and dark wood with 66 red lanterns hanging above.

The open, airy space has a lot to offer besides its sultry interior, too. Here, you'll not only find a spacious dining room with an open kitchen but there's also a sushi counter and a lounge, depending on what you're in the mood for.

Regardless of where you sit, expect a fun, clubby feel no matter the time of day. However, as the night goes on, this place can get packed. It's always a good idea to grab a reservation to be on the safe side.

As for the food, the menu is vast with a wide selection of Asian cuisine and all of it is exceptional. There's anything from sushi rolls to poke bowls, lobster Rangoon, and drunken noodles.

Start the meal with the edamame sprinkled in sea salt and served with a miso aioli or the crispy pork dumplings with a chili garlic sauce. The sushi is a must here, as the fish is fresh and flavorful. Opt for the chef's selection sashimi flight and you won't be disappointed as it comes with 18 different pieces of fish and is ideal for the table to share.

There are also many different main dishes to try, including the general Tso's made with crispy and crunchy chicken and a sweet and spicy sauce done right.

Since this spot is also a lounge, the drinks are not to miss either, and can quite possibly be the main reason you're here. There is a solid wine and beer selection, but the cocktails are the real selling point, with plays on traditional drinks, including an Island Mai Tai and a Mermaid Mule. However, if you really want to order outside of the norm, give one of the Party Drinks a shot that is potent and larger in size, especially the ones meant to be shared between two people, such as the Crouching Tiger made with a few different rums, pineapple and lime.

It's you're craving high-quality Asian cuisine in a vibrant party setting, the Red Lantern is your spot. The music is always pumping and the service is on point, with a staff who is excited to suggest the house favorites and provide stellar options even for the picky eaters. You'll be sure to enjoy the food while dining here, but it's the whole environment that will have you excited to come back.

Red Lantern is located at 240 Fox Tower Drive, Mashantucket, CT 06338 at Foxwoods Resort Casino. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.redlanternfoxwoods.com/ or call 860-312-8480

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Lantern