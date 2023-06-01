Review: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the Town

David Burke is a celebrity chef whose restaurants bring people together to enjoy the best of the best in modern American culinary fare. His newest restaurant in White Plains, Red Horse by David Burke at The Opus Westchester is attracting guests from near and far. The elegant, yet welcoming setting is in the heart of the city. The expansive restaurant is beautiful with a striking white décor, red accents, and floor to ceiling windows.

Red Horse by David Burke presents the acclaimed chef’s signature favorites along with menu specialties. Like all of Burke’s restaurants, the guest experience is premier. The servers are knowledgeable and very attentive to your every need. We visited on a weeknight for an early dinner and relished every moment of the experience.

The cocktail menu has the classics made to perfection and craft cocktails cleverly named. A refreshing choice is “Sex in the Stable” with ketel one citroen, fresh lemon juice, cranberry juice, st germain, and elderflower liqueur served up in a coup glass. A “Horse with No Name” is a balanced blend of monkey shoulder scotch, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, orange bitters, and raspberry jam. Be certain to pair your meal with one of the selections from the well curated international wine list or have your favorite beer. You can also enjoy a top selection of spirits.

Appetizers have the just the right selections. Start your meal with the Bread Service. Light, tasty gruyere popovers and jalapeno corn bread is served warm with sweet butter, radishes and grapes. “Clothesline Bacon” is a must. The crisp, thick cut bacon has a maple glaze and is accompanied by pickle and lemon to enhance the flavor. Snip pieces of the bacon off of the cleverly presented clothesline. It’s a great meal starter and conversation starter too. We highly suggest the Lobster Dumplings. The perfectly seasoned dumplings full of succulent lobster are prepared with chili oil, tomato miso, basil and preserved lemon. For those that wish to eat light, there is also a distinctive selection of salads. Guests especially like that the restaurant has an excellent menu of sushi that is ideal for table sharing.

(Clothesline Bacon-Photo by Marina Kennedy)

When you move on to main courses, there are delectable options that will tantalize your taste buds. We like that David Burke uses vibrant Asian flavors to accent many of the menu items. The signature DB Roasted Chicken with Mushroom Farotto is a customer favorite. The tender roasted chicken is served with asparagus, peas, and hon shimeji mushrooms. The Bison Short Ribs with Chow Fun Noodles is a one of a kind dish with the most tender short rib meat, wild mushrooms, pea leaves, carrots and scallions. Other go-to dishes include Roast Banzino, the Red Horse DB Cheeseburger, and Seared Ginger Black Pepper Salmon. If you want a top steak, the DB Salt Aged Beef presents a selection with Porterhouse on the Bone for two, 8 ounce Filet Mignon and 12 ounce Prime NY Strip. And be sure to check out the daily entrée specials that present options to the regular menu.

(Bison Short Ribs with Chow Fun Noodles-Photo by Marina Kennedy)

Add a savory side dish for the table such as Hipster Fries with bacon and shishito peppers, Asparagus with a coconut Thai red curry, Stir Fry Vegetables, “Onion Soup” Mashed Potato Gratin and more.

Have a sweet finish to a marvelous meal and linger longer over a cup or coffee, tea or an aperitif. David Burke’s restaurants are well known for scrumptious treats uniquely presented. The Tiny Dancer is a luscious triple chocolate mousse cake with toasted almonds, grand marnier caramel, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream. The classic Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee is served with fresh berries and a fortune cookie. Sharable portions include the Sugared Donuts and Macarons, and Burke’s popular Tin Can Cake.

We are impressed that Red Horse by David Burke is situated at The Opus Westchester, part of the Autograph Collection. This chic, luxury hotel has earned its reputation for the finest hospitality. It’s the place to plan your business stay or next getaway weekend. Rooms are spacious and beautifully appointed with all the amenities you could ask for. The Opus Spa on premises has been designed for guests to relax and refresh in a tranquil environment with full service options. The hotel’s huge heated indoor swimming pool on the 10th floor that overlooks the city is open late until 9:00. And if you’re planning to keep your exercise schedule when you stay at The Opus, there’s a state of the art fitness center.

It’s no surprise that Red Horse by David Burke is truly the talk of the town. They are now serving, lunch, Happy Hour, dinner and weekend brunches. Plan your next group gathering in their charming private event space.

Red Horse by David Burke is located at 221 Main St, White Plains, NY 10601. For more information, hours of operation, menus and to make reservations visit https://redhorsebydb.com/restaurant-white-plains/ or call (914) 467-5713. Follow the restaurant on social media @redhorsebydb_whiteplains and @chefdavidburke.

Lead Photo Credit: Dining Room Photo Courtesy of Red Horse by David Burke White Plains