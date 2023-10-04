Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn

Public Display of Affection (PDA)

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 Photo 1 ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need Photo 2 CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events Photo 3 HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events
Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking Dist Photo 4 Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking District

Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn

New York is not shy of pizza places by any means. However, many tend to serve up the classic cheese or pepperoni while Public Display of Affection (PDA) is all about its veggies. Chef/owner Robert Guimond -(Speedy Romeo and Jean Georges) teamed up with his sister Emi Guimond to open this Brooklyn spot back in 2020 to give patrons fresh pizza offerings that are not only geared toward those who love their veggies but who are vegan, too. 

The original outpost in Brooklyn resides between Park Slope and Gowanus neighborhoods. Located on Union Street, the outdoor patio is welcoming with its hanging plants and black and white awning. At the same time, the interior is equally warm with its rustic charm of wood accents and industrial-style design. 

Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn

This place is veggie-focused so you should kick off the meal with a starter, such as heirloom tomatoes or sautéed greens. We chose the kale Caesar which was made with anchovy and loaded with fresh Parmesan, along with the arancini made of dirty rice, fontina cheese, and mushrooms. 

Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn

As for the pizza, you’ll find a variety of pies to choose from, including the more traditional cheese with house mozzarella and basil to vegan-friendly options of with either a white or red sauce. What caught our eye was one of the daily special options: Mushroom and tomato pizza that is topped with smoked gouda, gin pickled jalapeños, oyster mushrooms, and a green sauce.

There is a solid section for drinks, including draft beers and rotating wines. The menu states to "ask your server" about these specific selections, and you’ll be happy that you do. The server takes their time to walk you through each offering, going over the tasting notes and origins so you choose the right glass. 

Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn

There are also cocktails that range from the classic Negroni to the unique version called the Brimsley’s Megroni made with mezcal and vermouth. 

No-bake cookies of peanut butter, oatmeal, and chocolate are offered for dessert, but if you really want to indulge, there is the Nutella-stuffed calzone with blueberries and ricotta. 

If you’re in the Midtown area and are aching for a good slice, the team also has its PDA Slice Shop inside The Hugh, where they offer both Neapolitan and Detroit slices. They even have pizza classes to join.

Public Display of Affection (PDA) is located at 669 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please call 718.734.8840 or visit https://www.pdapizza.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of PDA and Jean Schwarzwalder.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Few Spirits, Alice in Chains Reissue “All Secrets Known” the 101-Proof Bourbon Photo
Few Spirits, Alice in Chains Reissue “All Secrets Known” the 101-Proof Bourbon Finished in Tequila Barrels

FEW Spirits and Alice In Chains announce today the reissue of All Secrets Known Bourbon, a limited-release expression distilled by FEW Spirits Master Distiller Paul Hletko in collaboration with the Seattle Grunge pioneers. Bottles feature a custom-designed label by artist Justin Helton.

2
LI-LAC CHOCOLATES Celebrates 100 years Photo
LI-LAC CHOCOLATES Celebrates 100 years

Owners Anthony Cirone, Chris Taylor, and Anwar Khoder have moved the company forward and expanded it to six locations: Hudson Yards, West Village Greenwich Avenue, Bleecker Street, Grand Central Market, Chelsea Market, and a Brooklyn Factory and a store at Industry City.

3
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vincent Cortese of bar56 in Dumbo Photo
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vincent Cortese of bar56 in Dumbo

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef Vincent Cortese about his career and bar56 for our 'Chef Spotlight.'

4
Review: PINK TACO in the Theatre District-A Festive Atmosphere with Tasty Dishes and Drink Photo
Review: PINK TACO in the Theatre District-A Festive Atmosphere with Tasty Dishes and Drinks to Enjoy Anytime

Pink Taco, the vibrant Mexican eatery in the Theatre District offers guests the opportunity to indulge in tasty offerings for breakfast, lunch, dinner, Happy Hour, weekend brunch and late night.

From This Author - Carissa Chesanek

Carissa Chesanek has worked as a journalist for many years, writing for publications that include BroadwayWorld, Show-Score, All About Solo, The Rumpus, Miami Herald, and Forbes Travel Guide... Carissa Chesanek">(read more about this author)

Review: Pappardella Serves Authentic Italian on the Upper West SideReview: Pappardella Serves Authentic Italian on the Upper West Side
Review: Elevated sips and plates at the Lobby Bar at The New York EDITIONReview: Elevated sips and plates at the Lobby Bar at The New York EDITION
Review: PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown serves up trendy cocktails with a viewReview: PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown serves up trendy cocktails with a view
Review: Alligator Pear is The Garment District's new multi-tiered venue for cocktails and Nola-inspired fareReview: Alligator Pear is The Garment District's new multi-tiered venue for cocktails and Nola-inspired fare

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You