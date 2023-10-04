Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn

New York is not shy of pizza places by any means. However, many tend to serve up the classic cheese or pepperoni while Public Display of Affection (PDA) is all about its veggies. Chef/owner Robert Guimond -(Speedy Romeo and Jean Georges) teamed up with his sister Emi Guimond to open this Brooklyn spot back in 2020 to give patrons fresh pizza offerings that are not only geared toward those who love their veggies but who are vegan, too.

The original outpost in Brooklyn resides between Park Slope and Gowanus neighborhoods. Located on Union Street, the outdoor patio is welcoming with its hanging plants and black and white awning. At the same time, the interior is equally warm with its rustic charm of wood accents and industrial-style design.

This place is veggie-focused so you should kick off the meal with a starter, such as heirloom tomatoes or sautéed greens. We chose the kale Caesar which was made with anchovy and loaded with fresh Parmesan, along with the arancini made of dirty rice, fontina cheese, and mushrooms.

As for the pizza, you’ll find a variety of pies to choose from, including the more traditional cheese with house mozzarella and basil to vegan-friendly options of with either a white or red sauce. What caught our eye was one of the daily special options: Mushroom and tomato pizza that is topped with smoked gouda, gin pickled jalapeños, oyster mushrooms, and a green sauce.

There is a solid section for drinks, including draft beers and rotating wines. The menu states to "ask your server" about these specific selections, and you’ll be happy that you do. The server takes their time to walk you through each offering, going over the tasting notes and origins so you choose the right glass.

There are also cocktails that range from the classic Negroni to the unique version called the Brimsley’s Megroni made with mezcal and vermouth.

No-bake cookies of peanut butter, oatmeal, and chocolate are offered for dessert, but if you really want to indulge, there is the Nutella-stuffed calzone with blueberries and ricotta.

If you’re in the Midtown area and are aching for a good slice, the team also has its PDA Slice Shop inside The Hugh, where they offer both Neapolitan and Detroit slices. They even have pizza classes to join.

Public Display of Affection (PDA) is located at 669 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please call 718.734.8840 or visit https://www.pdapizza.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of PDA and Jean Schwarzwalder.