Review: Pappardella Serves Authentic Italian on the Upper West Side

If you like hearty, home-cooked meals that are consistently good (who doesn't?), then Pappardella is your jam. Located on the Upper West Side close to the Museum of Natural History, this Italian hotspot has been going strong for 40 years, serving its local clientele and tourists, too. 

They are obviously doing a few things right as this space is usually packed, especially during the dinner rush. It’s family-owned and operated and has a homey vibe everyone can appreciate, which could be a big draw for repeat customers. 

The sun-soaked outdoor patio greets you upon arrival with its lush greenery parked next to the bustling street. As you enter the restaurant, you’ll find an equally enjoyable atmosphere with dark woods and framed black and white artwork of Italy. There is a small bar in the back with its bottle-lined shelves and various tables scattered throughout the dining room. 

As for the food, it's authentic Italian cuisine that is consistent after getting it right for so many years. Off the dinner menu, you’ll find the classics of sautéed calamari, bruschetta, and burrata that are pan-fried and smothered in marinara sauce.

For entrees, we went with the staples that include the Pappardelle in a mushroom ragu, white wine, and truffle cream sauce, along with the grilled rack of grass-fed lamb with risotto. 

If you’re still hungry for dessert after these big plates, there are ample options to try, including the warm flourless cake served with hazelnut gelato. 

Wines from Italy grace the drink menu along with the restaurant’s own sangria. Cocktails can range from the classics (martini, Manhattan, and Negroni) to the signatures, such as the Ornella Muti made with rye whiskey, maple syrup, and Malbec. 

You don’t have to only come here for dinner to enjoy what Pappardella has to offer. With daily lunch offerings, weekend brunch, and happy hour menu, there are plenty of options to try what this neighborhood staple has to offer. 

Pappardella is located at 316 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10023. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.pappardella.com/.

(Photo courtesy of Pappardella and Carissa Chesanek)



