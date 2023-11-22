Review: POPULAR Serves Authentic Peruvian Cuisine in a Lush Setting

Inside the Lower East Side's super sleek Public Hotel, you’ll find POPULAR, a tree-lined Peruvian restaurant that is a must-try. Enter through the hotel's main entrance and walk back past the iconic glowing elevators. Here is where you’ll find a tropical oasis with lush greenery and tan accents that have you believing you’re anywhere but in New York City. 

Take a seat at one of the candle-lit tables and be prepared to enjoy the friendly and knowledgeable service. Our server was originally from Peru and explained all the dishes in detail, including how they were cooked and prepared by Executive Chef Diego Munoz, similar to how it’s done in Peru. 

The first thing we noticed was the wide variety of Pisco on the drink menu. There were spicy and sweet renditions along with cocktails that included mezcal and sake. We chose the POPULAR Pisco Sour made with Pisco 1615 Puro Quebranta, lime, egg white, and angostura along with the Negroni Acholado crafted with dry and sweet vermouth. Both were solid choices with the POPULAR being light refreshing with the classic Pisco Sour taste, and the Negroni being bitter with a touch of sweetness. 

As for food, we knew we had to try one of the many ceviche options, being a Peruvian restaurant and all. We loved the Clasico made with fluke, octopus, and red onion along with the Elegante created with sweet shrimp and avocado that was drizzled in tiger's milk.

For our main courses, our server suggested the Lomo Saltado, a type of stir fry made in a wok, featuring tender pieces of filet mignon, onions, and tomatoes all smothered to perfection in chili soy sauce. 

It was hard to have room for dessert after all this delicious food, but we did our best to enjoy some of the unique sweets, which we're glad we did. Going home without tasting the bonbons made of cacao would have been criminal as they were rich and chocolatey without being over the top. The perfect way to end a meal. 

If you’re looking for a fun night out on the Lower East Side that offers impeccable service and oh-so-satisfying cuisine, POPULAR is your place. Plus, there is live Latin music every weekend on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 pm to 11 pm. Since you’re already at the Public Hotel, you have to hit up the indoor/outdoor rooftop after dinner for drinks and a view before taking a spin on the dance floor.  

POPULAR is located at 215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002. For menus and hours of operation, please call 212.735.6000 or visit https://www.publichotels.com/newyork/eat-and-drink/popular.  

Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek



Review: POPULAR Serves Authentic Peruvian Cuisine in a Lush Setting
