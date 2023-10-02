Review: PINK TACO in the Theatre District-A Festive Atmosphere with Tasty Dishes and Drinks to Enjoy Anytime

Pink Taco, the Mexican eatery with a cool vibe in the Theatre District offers guests the opportunity to indulge in tasty offerings for breakfast, lunch, dinner, Happy Hour, weekend brunch and late night. The restaurant’s traditional and creative Mexican dishes are ideal to pair with their beverage program. Place your order and sit back and relax while you watch the latest sports games on their huge overhead monitors. Pink Taco is a spot to visit before and after the theatre, for a family meal, date night or just go solo. We like that the price point is affordable and the servers are very attentive to your needs.

We stopped by early on a Taco Tuesday! We were pleased to be there for the Happy Hour menu that is available Monday to Friday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Some of the special Happy Hour items include their savory, perfectly seasoned Street Corn on or off the cob, Guacamole, Queso Bean Dip, Mini Nachos, and more. Sip a delightful drink like House Margarita, House Wine or a Frozen Mango Con Chile.

We stayed for dinner to relish a few Mexican dishes with inspired twists. Bring your appetite as portions are generous. Don’t miss the flavorful Lobster Enchiladas filled with succulent lobster, jack cheese, lobster cream sauce, avocado salsa, Mexican crema, and pickled red onions served with Mexican rice and pinto beans. The Baja taco plate is an irresistible dish with your choice of grilled or fried marinated shrimp or mahi mahi. The three tacos on flour tortillas are garnished with cabbage slaw, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo, and pico de gallo. Other popular main dishes include Salads, Soups, Taco Bowls, and Fajitas. We’ll be back soon for one of the house favorites, The Big Barbacoa Burrito. It is made with with beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with red chile sauce & Mexican crema.

The beverages at Pink Taco complement your food choices. Order refreshing Margaritas varieties that include The Cadillac, Frozen Strawberry, and Spicy. There are also great cocktails, mezcal, tequila, beer, wine and mocktails to choose from.

After your main meal that can have some some heat, sweeten your palate with a dessert. Pink Taco has a presentation of Churros that you won’t find anywhere else served with ice cream in a luscious pink sauce. Or have Pink Fried Ice Cream, a Drunken Brownie, or a Pink Taco Sundae.

Wednesday, October 4th marks National Taco Day and Pink Taco is ready with choices for all taco lovers. Treat your tastebuds to their selection of flavor-bursting taco creations including carne asada, fried lobster, crispy coconut shrimp, al pastor, or juicy carnitas. The signature OG Pink Tacos are crafted with your choice of chicken or chorizian tofu, jack cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, and served in fried pink corn tortillas for a colorful crunch.

There’s always something fun going on at Pink Taco. They are having a Dia De Los Muertos Halloween party on October 31. From 6:00 pm to close, the restaurant will be hosting a one-of-a-kind event, serving up Happy Hour specials all night, music, face painting and a costume contest, where 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners get PT gift cards along with the first 25 guests through the door receiving Pink Taco swag. Enjoy PT favorites throughout the evening such as $8 dollar margaritas and OG Pink Tacos, and more while you dance the night away.

You’ll give Pink Taco a standing ovation for a delicious, satisfying meal in a vibrant atmosphere. It will be one of your favorite spots in the Broadway neighborhood. Pink Taco NYC is located at 7 Times Square at 7th Avenue and 41st Street. Out of town? The restaurant also has locations in Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, and Washington DC. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://www.pinktaco.com/ or call 212.315.8226.

Photo Credit: Photos Provided by Pink Taco