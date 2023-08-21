Review: PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown serves up trendy cocktails with a view

In the middle of the hustle and bustle, you’ll find PHD Terrace sitting high atop Dream Midtown. It’s a tourist destination for sure, due to its prime location and overlooking Times Square, but one a local can also get behind.

When here, you have the option of staying indoors on the lower level where it’s a bit quieter, or to head upstairs on the actual terrace where you’ll catch those Manhattan views. There are also the East and West terraces that are open all year long and enclosed when the cooler temperatures hit.

If you’re checking out the space from now until November, you’ll get a chance to see it decked out in loads of color and greenery thanks to its Dream in Flowers installation where you can walk through the legendary flower tunnel.

The food menu consists of upscale pub-grub style eats, including crispy Mac and cheese balls with truffle aioli, kale artichoke dip served with pita bread, and filet mignon skewers paired with housemade kettle chips.

There are only two desserts to try but that’s really all you need. Choose from the S’mores Brownie with bourbon caramel ice cream or the on-theme Dream in Flowers cake which is a carrot cake stuffed with cream cheese filling and topped with buttercream flowers.

With a view like this, the PHD Terrace is a spot to take it all in with a cocktail or two. Luckily, there are plenty of specialty sips to try, such as Strawberry Fields made with Casamigos Blanco, basil, and agave, along with the Garden Party with Bacardi, hibiscus, and Ginger Fever Tree Cucumber.

If you’re planning to stay awhile with a group and don’t mind spending a good chunk of change, there are also Sunset Packages that come with pitchers or bottles, and even the option to build your own for a more personalized feel. These options can range anywhere from $80 to over $600.

Anyone looking for a place to have a swanky drink while checking out bustling New York City from above, this spot is for you -- even if you’re simply trying to impress some out-of-towners.

PHD Terrace is located at Dream Midtown at 210 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please call 646.905.3660 or visit https://taogroup.com/venues/phd-terrace-new-york/

(Photos courtesy of Dan Nilsen Photography and Tao Group)