Review: Midnight Plus One: Nolita's Underground Italian Bar Serving Late Night Cocktails, Crudo, and Live Music

Delicious Hospitality Group, who brought us Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones recently opened its brand new concept in Lolita called Midnight Plus One. A cocktail lounge paired with a crudo bar and live music venue, Midnight Plus One offers the perfect go-to for the after-dinner crowd.

You’ll find this Italian cocktail bar sitting on the corner of Kenmare and Mulberry Street beneath the dining room at Bar Pasquale. Mightnight Plus One is open Wednesday-Saturday nights starting at 7 pm with live music and DJ sets offered on Thursdays and Saturdays. We were there on a Wednesday and were not disappointed with the live band that started with classic Sinatra songs and took us home with Amy Winehouse.

This place can get packed so we suggest nabbing a reservation beforehand to ensure you’re on the list.

Head downstairs where you’ll find a small room decked out in leather seating with vintage books and vinyl records stacked on shelves and crystal chandeliers straight from Sicily that dangle above.

The cocktails served here are inspired by the Italian cocktail book “1,000 Mixtures” by Elvio Grassi, which is to be known as the first book of its kind that dates back to 1936, and by Beverage Director Theo Lieberman (Eleven Madison Park) where Italian liqueurs highlight the menu.

You’ll have your choice of Isole made with aged rum, Campari, bitters, and sweet and dry vermouth, along with the Ascaro mixed with cognac, Yellow Chartreuse liqueur, sweet vermouth, and fresh lemon juice.

As for food, there are a few small bites to choose from including caviar, grilled octopus, arancini, and fresh crudo that is drizzled in brown butter. There is also Chef Ryan Hardy’s signature fried chicken with Calabrian chile honey.

Whether you're looking for a fun night out on the town that will take you well into the late hours or just interested in a drink or two before or after dinner, Midnight Plus One is your jam.

Midnight Plus One is located at 98 Kenmare Street, New York, NY 10012. For more info please call 917.596.0716 or visit https://midnightplusonenyc.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Carissa Chesanek