Review: Mesiba's Israeli Cuisine Served in a Lively Williamsburg Setting

Located on the lobby level of the always popping Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg hotel you’ll find Click Here, a Tel Aviv-inspired restaurant with a name that translates to “party” in Hebrew. The concept comes from the lifestyle consulting and management agency, Bar Lab Hospitality, and its founding partner Elad Zvi's nostalgia for the various flavors Israeli food has to offer.

The vibe here is fun and lively while still being intimate and comfy. Moody hues mixed with sultry lighting complement the fresh greenery and stylish booths sprawled around the space.

With Chef Eli Buli in the kitchen, guests can expect contemporary Levantine cuisine, and extensive selections on the menu at that. To start there are options of hot pepper that is smoked along with upgraded baba ganoush made with mint and har bracha tahini, and a colorful tomato salad with tomatoes from the Union Square market. The mushroom shawarma is also a must, made with Jerusalem artichoke, pickles, and la boite spice.

Bigger plates include lamb neck served with a Yemeni pancake (a thin, spongy bread), crispy whole fish with carrots zhoug (a mix of garlic, chili, and spices), and ribeye served with fried potato.

What’s really unique to the restaurant is the newly launched Chef Eli’s Msabbaha, a tableside version of the traditional Levantine dish. Here you can watch a variety of hummus being made right before your eyes using roasted chickpeas, olive oil, and tahini, among other ingredients. The service is only available daily from 5:00pm - 6:30pm. Each Masabbaha comes with Frena Bread, a traditional Moroccan bread baked in a taboon clay oven.

There are wines by the glass and beer to enjoy, but the cocktails are really what you. should try, including the Turkish Old Fashioned made with Turkish coffee that's been infused with Lot No. 40 Canadian Rye Whisky, or the Mish Mish mixed with patron blanco, Grand Marnier, and a fennel pollen salt.

Mesiba is a great spot for just about any occasion. If you’re looking for a good time and food to match, this is the place to go. Keep in mind, it can get crowded as the night goes on so if you’re looking for a quieter ambiance, it's best to get there on the earlier side.

Mesiba is located Located in the Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg at 123 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mesiba, Liz Clayman, and Justin Oppus.