Review: ISLA in Midtown-A Fine Dining Destination for Theatergoers Guaranteed to Please

You'll want to know about the recently opened restaurant in town that is garnering attention from gourmands and people who love to dine in style. Isla, located at Hotel Hendricks on West 38th Street, is a sleek, modern Australian-style brasserie that convenient to Times Square, Bryant Park, Grand Central Station, and Herald Square. With an excellent service team ensuring a top dining experience, it's an ideal destination for pre-theatre meals.

Isla comes to New York City from Parched Hospitality Group CEO, Barry Dry and Executive Chef, David Taylor. The finely curated menu by Chef Taylor has choices to satisfy all tastes while focusing on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The culinary concept has been inspired by Australia's approach to cooking with influences from South East Asia and Southern Europe.

We stopped by on a Thursday night for dinner. Be sure to start your dining experience with one of Isla's outstanding cocktail selections designed by Mixologist, Tristan Brunel. Perfectly balanced drinks include the Kings Cup with Milagro Tequila, Branca Menta, lime, ginger beer, mind and casis. The Basil Gimlet is a refreshing mix of Our/New York Basil Vodka, lime, pineapple syrup and black peppercorn.

Small plates offer an appetizing selection with creative touches and unique seasonings. The crispy Halloumi, one of the house specialties, is served with Mango Tahini, Thai Basil, and Togarashi. A guest favorite is the Chicken Liver Bacon Mousse with Nectarines, Saba and Grilled Levain. We opted for a delightful salad with Little Gem Lettuces, Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Feta, Buttermilk Vinaigrette and Za'atar Breadcrumbs.

Feast on Large Plates that include the one-of-a-kind Risotto with Summer Corn, Tomato, Basil, and Pecorino Sardo. The tender, perfectly prepared Roasted Half Chicken is accompanied with Grilled Florentino Cauliflower and Spiced Labneh. Other entrees include Seared Scallops, Roasted Salmon, Strip Steak, and Whole Roasted Branzino for two. Entrees are generous and wonderfully presented, a feast for the eyes and palate. Be sure to order some sharing plates for your table such as Herbed Focaccia, House Chips, and Roasted Broccoli.

Pair your meal with wine by the glass or bottle from Isla's international wine list. Your servers will be pleased to help you make just the right selection. There is also a vermouth service, ideal for those who enjoy.

Dessert is a must. The house-made Medjool Date Cake, Gianduja Chocolate Cake, and Strawberry Basil Pavlova are rich, tasty treats to finish to your meal. Linger a little longer over coffee, tea, or an aperitif.

Our readers who plan to visit Florida will like to know that Parched Hospitality Group will also be bringing their newest concept, Isla to the Sunshine State, with a West Palm Beach location in The Warehouse District and a new South Beach location also on the way.

Currently, Isla serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The restaurant is located at 25 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018. For menus and more information, visit https://www.islanewyork.com/, call 332.799.7398, and contact at hello@islanewyork.com. Isla also has a Garden Lounge that can accomodate private events up to 28 people.

Photo Credit: Rachel Vanni