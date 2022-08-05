Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: ISLA in Midtown-A Fine Dining Destination for Theatergoers Guaranteed to Please

Review: ISLA in Midtown

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  
Review: ISLA in Midtown-A Fine Dining Destination for Theatergoers Guaranteed to Please

You'll want to know about the recently opened restaurant in town that is garnering attention from gourmands and people who love to dine in style. Isla, located at Hotel Hendricks on West 38th Street, is a sleek, modern Australian-style brasserie that convenient to Times Square, Bryant Park, Grand Central Station, and Herald Square. With an excellent service team ensuring a top dining experience, it's an ideal destination for pre-theatre meals.

Isla comes to New York City from Parched Hospitality Group CEO, Barry Dry and Executive Chef, David Taylor. The finely curated menu by Chef Taylor has choices to satisfy all tastes while focusing on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The culinary concept has been inspired by Australia's approach to cooking with influences from South East Asia and Southern Europe.

We stopped by on a Thursday night for dinner. Be sure to start your dining experience with one of Isla's outstanding cocktail selections designed by Mixologist, Tristan Brunel. Perfectly balanced drinks include the Kings Cup with Milagro Tequila, Branca Menta, lime, ginger beer, mind and casis. The Basil Gimlet is a refreshing mix of Our/New York Basil Vodka, lime, pineapple syrup and black peppercorn.

Review: ISLA in Midtown-A Fine Dining Destination for Theatergoers Guaranteed to Please

Small plates offer an appetizing selection with creative touches and unique seasonings. The crispy Halloumi, one of the house specialties, is served with Mango Tahini, Thai Basil, and Togarashi. A guest favorite is the Chicken Liver Bacon Mousse with Nectarines, Saba and Grilled Levain. We opted for a delightful salad with Little Gem Lettuces, Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Feta, Buttermilk Vinaigrette and Za'atar Breadcrumbs.

Review: ISLA in Midtown-A Fine Dining Destination for Theatergoers Guaranteed to Please

Feast on Large Plates that include the one-of-a-kind Risotto with Summer Corn, Tomato, Basil, and Pecorino Sardo. The tender, perfectly prepared Roasted Half Chicken is accompanied with Grilled Florentino Cauliflower and Spiced Labneh. Other entrees include Seared Scallops, Roasted Salmon, Strip Steak, and Whole Roasted Branzino for two. Entrees are generous and wonderfully presented, a feast for the eyes and palate. Be sure to order some sharing plates for your table such as Herbed Focaccia, House Chips, and Roasted Broccoli.

Review: ISLA in Midtown-A Fine Dining Destination for Theatergoers Guaranteed to Please

Pair your meal with wine by the glass or bottle from Isla's international wine list. Your servers will be pleased to help you make just the right selection. There is also a vermouth service, ideal for those who enjoy.

Review: ISLA in Midtown-A Fine Dining Destination for Theatergoers Guaranteed to Please

Dessert is a must. The house-made Medjool Date Cake, Gianduja Chocolate Cake, and Strawberry Basil Pavlova are rich, tasty treats to finish to your meal. Linger a little longer over coffee, tea, or an aperitif.

Our readers who plan to visit Florida will like to know that Parched Hospitality Group will also be bringing their newest concept, Isla to the Sunshine State, with a West Palm Beach location in The Warehouse District and a new South Beach location also on the way.

Currently, Isla serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The restaurant is located at 25 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018. For menus and more information, visit https://www.islanewyork.com/, call 332.799.7398, and contact at hello@islanewyork.com. Isla also has a Garden Lounge that can accomodate private events up to 28 people.

Photo Credit: Rachel Vanni




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene,... (read more about this author)


MATEUS Embraces The New Shape of Rosé and a Special Partnership
August 5, 2022

Mateus, the iconic Portuguese rosé brand, is celebrating 80 years of winemaking. With the release of Mateus Dry Rosé 2021 in its beautifully curvy shaped bottle, people everywhere are embracing the delightful wine.
Review: ISLA in Midtown-A Fine Dining Destination for Theatergoers Guaranteed to Please
August 5, 2022

You’ll want to know about the recently opened restaurant in town that is garnering attention from gourmands and people who love to dine in style. Isla, located at Hotel Hendricks on West 38th Street, is a sleek, modern Australian-style brasserie.
Foodie Guide to Ghoulish Goodies at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom Park
August 4, 2022

Welcome foolish foodies to the wickedest Disney Foodie Guide of the year – so far, that is. If you’re a fan of the spooky season, you’re in for a treat because this year Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park is filled with plenty of eats and treats to get you in the Halloween spirit.
Review: Get Ready to Experience THE PANIC OF '29 at 59E59 Theaters
August 3, 2022

'The Panic of ’29' is now being presented at 59E59 Theaters by Less Than Rent Theatre. Written by Graham Techler and directed by Max Friedman, it’s a production that our readers will find very entertaining. The show will be on the Upper East Side stage through August 20, 2022.
PROCLAMATION IRISH WHISKEY For Fun Summer Cocktails
August 3, 2022

There’s nothing better than a refreshing cocktail to beat the summer heat. Proclamation Irish Whiskey makes easy and fun cocktails that are perfect for the warmer months.