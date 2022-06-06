Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef David Taylor of ISLA in Midtown Manhattan

Isla (pronounced eye-la) is an Australian-style brasserie brought to you by Parched Hospitality Group CEO Barry Dry and headed up by Executive Chef David Taylor. Isla focuses on fresh ingredients, sourced locally and paired with exquisite cocktails from Mixologist Tristan Brunel. Boasting a wine list from around the world, Isla also offers a unique vermouth service. Inspired by Australia's eclectic approach to cooking which has been forged by strong ties to South East Asia and Southern Europe, Isla brings a seasonally charged menu to midtown Manhattan aiming to knock down the barriers of traditional offerings by merging the fun and soul of downtown with the ritz and glamour of uptown.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Taylor about his culinary experience and Isla for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

David Taylor has led restaurant and hotel kitchens in San Francisco, New Orleans, Prague and Tokyo. He began cooking at One Market Restaurant in San Francisco before spending three years working in European kitchens. David served as Executive Chef of A16 in San Francisco and Tokyo before moving to New Orleans to work with Alon Shaya as Culinary Operations Chef for BRG Hospitality bringing organizational support to restaurants Domenica, August and Shaya. He most recently consulted with Maison Kitsune during the launch of their first Cafe Kitsune in North America.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I was a latchkey kid so I was cooking my own frozen food when I was six or so. As I got a bit older I started experimenting more with fresh ingredients and by the time I was 12 or 13 I was cooking for my family.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I've been so fortunate throughout my career to be able to work with so many wonderful people. From Carlo Middione who gave me my first job in San Francisco to Larry Mindel, owner of Poggio, who was always so kind (except in the financial meetings!) and Paul Piscopo who was my Executive Chef at the W in San Francisco.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

For a while I tried to be the most refined chef out there but it was when I let go of that and tried to cook like an Italian grandmother that things really started to coalesce. I became very focused on simple, rustic Southern Italian cuisine for a long time but when I started working with Alon Shaya in New Orleans I began to incorporate more contemporary Israeli concepts.





What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Many years ago a chef made a sage comment: the most important ingredient is the one you leave out. Many chefs are always trying to add another ingredient, another step in the process or touch on the plate. I try to see what I can remove from a dish to make it more direct. If you have a firm grasp of seasonality and technique, if you're getting the best product during peak season, you shouldn't have to manipulate it too much from its natural state. You can see this on our salmon dish at Isla, which we serve with grilled escarole. It would be so tempting to add something else but if the food is prepared properly it just gets too busy (ungapatchka as my mother would say)

What is your favorite meal or meals?

My favorite meals change from time to time but I love Japanese food. When I was very young my mother was still in school and I was looked after quite a bit by a Japanese family in our neighborhood. I learned later on that if you eat a specific type of food a lot between the ages 6-10 it can become your comfort food for the rest of your life. When I was working in Japan, the smell of all the small food stalls took me back to my best friend's house.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Isla is a contemporary Australian restaurant located in Midtown, Manhattan, near Bryant Park. When I cooked for the owners, who are Australian, we realized how similar Mediterranean and Australian food actually are. They are both places that are hot, with large populations living close to the mountains and the sea. And of course Australia is also a nation of immigrants so there are wonderful Italian, Greek & Eastern Mediterranean restaurants there as well. If you were to transplant this dining experience to a similar location in Sydney or Melbourne we feel as if it would fit.

Isla is located at Hotel Hendricks, 25 W 38th Street, New York, NY 10018. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://www.islanewyork.com/ and call 332-799-7398. Contact them on e-mail: hello@islanewyork.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Vanni Photography