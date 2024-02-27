Review: HARRIET'S LOUNGE Skyline Brunch at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge-Elevate Your Weekend

Weekend brunching in Brooklyn has never been so good. Plan to visit Harriet’s Lounge situated ten floors above the city at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. It’s not just the delectable cuisine and the inspired beverage program that has guests coming back again and again. The venue is has an unparalleled panoramic view that extends from lower Manhattan to the Brooklyn Bridge and beyond. Gaze upon the beauty of NYC and the East River. There are great seating options whether you’re going solo, gathering with friends and family or planning an intimate meal. Harriet’s food, drink, ambiance, and excellent service will make your weekend!

We enjoyed our relaxing brunch experience seated in one of the cozy banquettes and kicked off our meal with a few of the signature cocktails. Relish eye-opening drinks that include the beautiful Purple Haze served in a coupe glass with Guiliana Prosecco, Grey Goose Pear, St. Germain, Lychee, and Hibiscus. Their Margarita goes way beyond the expected mix. It's a beautifully balanced selection made with Shishito Pepper Infused Teramana Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave, and garnished with Celery Salt. You can also choose from classic or Asian inspired cocktails along with beer, wine and bottle service.

With the emphasis of fresh, seasonal ingredients, the food menu has ideal brunch and luncheon choices, many with a creative Asian flair. The fluffy Macha Pancakes are one of a kind served with a Blackberry Yuzu Compote, Fresh Berries, and Whipped Cream. They are a pancake lover’s dream. Chicken and Waffles are a favorite gluten free item with tender Buttermilk Asian Spiced Chicken Thigh over flaky Waffles served with Gochujang Maple Syrup, Pickled Fresno Peppers and Scallion. Other go-tos include Oysters by the dozen or half dozen, Beef Yakitori, Mushroom Bao, Salmon Fried Rice and more. Some of the shareable sides for your table include tasty Edamame that can be seasoned Umami or with Asian Spice; Shishito Peppers, Shoestring Fries; and Rock Shrimp.

When you finish eating, plan to stay a little longer, order another drink, sip coffee or tea, and enjoy the view. Harriet's Lounge Skyline Brunch is sure to become your favorite meal of the week.

Harriet’s Lounge is located at 60 Furman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. DJ sets begin at 1:00 until 5:00 pm. Reservations are highly suggested. For more information, please visit https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/harrietslounge.

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge