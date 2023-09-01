Review: Elevated sips and plates at the Lobby Bar at The New York EDITION

Siting inside Flatiron’s The New York EDITION hotel, the Lobby Bar is pure elegance. Matching the overall stylish and historic feel of the building itself, which dates back to 1909 with its iconic clocktower, this upscale watering hole is one worth checking out.

When you enter the hotel, the Lobby Bar will be on your right. Its muted tones and large floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Madison Square Park will greet you as will the music coming from the DJ booth. At first glance, the space may look too posh to have a live DJ in the corner, but it helps offer a vibe that is both relaxed and fun.

This is a place where the drinks stand out. There are a plethora of signature cocktails to try, including the Til It’s Over made with Nocheluna Sotol, passion fruit, and the rum-based liqueur velvet falernum or Red Strings with Vida Mezcal and smoked bell pepper.

You have your option of breakfast or late-night bites, too. Early rises at the hotel or locals looking for a solid breakfast menu can appreciate the selection that includes juices, coffees, pastries, oatmeal topped with fresh fruit, and avocado toast with everything seasoning. You won’t find big, hefty egg dishes or pancakes stacked high here, as you might at a typical brunch destination, but these plates are great for those looking for healthy eats in the early morning hours.

For snacks to fill you up at night, there are solid options, including oysters, meat and cheese board, and shrimp cocktail. We went for the fries with Parmesan and truffle, tuna tartare with wasabi cream, and the fried chicken bites with a tikka masala dipping sauce.

The Lobby Bar is an ideal spot to grab a drink and unwind and comes in handy if you’re hungry, too. It’s not a place that gets too rowdy but it can get packed, mainly with out-of-towners and hotel guests, but has all the feels of a buzzing cool space nonetheless.

The Lobby Bar at The New York EDITION is located at 5 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.editionhotels.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Nikolas Koenig, Liz Clayman, and Carissa Chesanek)