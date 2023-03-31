Review: DUOMO 51 at Rockefeller Center Delights with a Taste of Tuscany

Welcome spring and there's no better area in New York City for touring, shopping, museums, and shows than the Rockefeller Center neighborhood. It's where you can visit Duomo 51, the recently opened Italian restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Tucked away on the 7th floor of the Doubletree Hotel on West 51st Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, it is both welcoming and elegant.

The menu, beverage program, and service are as extraordinary as the views. Whether you want to indulge in a delicious meal, or stop by for drinks after work, you will certainly be pleased. We like that the restaurant offers both a glass-enclosed terrace that opens to the outdoors in the nice weather and a spacious, beautifully appointed dining room.

The menu curated by Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj gives guests a true taste of Tuscan cuisine using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Signature handmade pastas along with specialties from Land and Sea offer guests an array of delicious options. Chef Hodoj prepares traditional and original dishes that highlight the freshest flavors.

Start your meal with Antipasti. A guest favorite is the Polpo alla Griglia. The grilled octopus is served with chickpea cream and a dash of lemon juice to add a fresh, citrus taste. We savored the Carciofi e Avocado, a very special combination of artichokes, avocado, and parmigiano reggiano cheese in a light lemon dressing. The Calamari Alla Grilia is perfectly prepared. The grilled calamari is served with an arugula pesto, and confit cherry tomatoes. Other starters include Prosciutto Melon, Burrata, and more.

Salads are another wonderful way to begin your meal. The classic Caesar is a top choice or enjoy the signature, Duomo51 with mixed greens, walnuts, peach, blueberry goat cheese and a lemon dressing. Consider Zuppa like the Minestrone Alla Toscana that is made with seasonal vegetables.

There are so many tempting main courses, you'll vow to return again for another meal. You won't find a more delectable Bolognese. The light fettuccine pasta has a rich veal ragu and just the right hint of fresh vegetables topped with 24-month aged parmigiano reggiano. Other pasta dishes include their Carbonara, Ravioli Della Casa, and Risotto Asparagi Zuchini Zafferano.

Selections from the Land include Vitello Al Funghi. The veal scaloppine is served with a medley of wild mushrooms and brown sauce. For the steak lover, we highly recommend the Fileto al Chianti. The tender filet mignon is cooked to perfections in a red wine reduction. From the Sea, the Dover Sole is a fresh fish from the Mediterranean sea that is prepared tableside. The menu also features a grilled salmon and a branzino entrée. Round out your meal with Cortorni as a table share. Sides include broccoli rabe, spinach and asparagus.

Duomo 51 offers a wine list is composed of selections largely of selections from Italy and California by the glass and bottle with a focus on Tuscany, including Super Tuscan varieties. Whether you prefer a Barolo or Chianti, the choices are exquisite. And the cocktail program focuses on classics such as Martinis and Manhattans made with premium spirits.

An excellent meal deserves a wonderful finish. Order a cup of cappuccino or espresso and indulge in house made Panna Cotta, Tiramisu, Cheesecake, Cannoli and Sorbet, Gelato, and more.

It's a great time to experience fine Italian cuisine in midtown and the price point is just right so gather your group, make a date, or plan a meal with your bestie. We know you will return again and again!

Duomo 51 is located at 25 West 51st St. (7th floor) New York, NY 10019. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.duomo51.com/.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy