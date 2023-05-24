Review: CALIZA-The Finest Mexican Inspired Cuisine in TriBeCa

Caliza in TriBeCa


Distinctive, delectable Mexican cuisine awaits you at Caliza in the heart of TriBeCa. Josh Lebowitz, restaurateur and owner of Wishbone Farms in Southampton, has opened the bright, stylish restaurant.  Anchoring the corner of Greenwich Street at North Moore Street, it is only a few blocks walk from the scenic Hudson River Park and Pier 26. While the restaurant has quickly become a neighborhood hotspot, it’s worth the trip from anywhere in the city.

We stopped by Caliza on a weekday evening and quickly found out why everyone is buzzing about it. The convivial bar area was bustling with people enjoying beverage selections. We had our dinner in the bright, stylish dining room and there’s also an expansive outdoor deck with river views, perfect for the spring and summer weather.  It’s nice to know that the restaurant can accommodate parties of all sizes.  The service is prompt, friendly and very knowledgeable.  Caliza is open every day at 4:00 pm and on weekends for brunch at 11:00 am.

The food menu was developed by the Culinary Director, Chef Daniel Mendoza.  He has put an inspired, modern spin on traditional recipes using the finest ingredients to create fresh tasting, flavorful dishes. You can indulge in small plates, tacos, delectable entrées, and scrumptious desserts.

Start your meal with a craft cocktail. Beverages have been designed to accompany food choices and Caliza’s servers are expert at making suggestions.  We highly suggest the Palomita, a real refresher made with tequila, grapefruit-elderflower cordial, lime, and topo chico. If you like bourbon based drinks, savor the Caballo Viejo, a balanced blend of bourbon, brandy de jerez, orance, and yuzu ginger. The beverage program also includes tequila, mezcal, wine and beer.  And while you’re sipping your drink, order everyone’s favorite, Guacamole and chips.

Caliza is your home for tacos with choices you won’t find anywhere else.  They are served in pairs accompanied by three sauces so you can select your heat.  The savory Suadero selection is made with a tender confit of wagyu brisket, onions and cilantro. The Camarones are a tasty combination of guajillo marinated shrimp, black beans,queso chihuahua, hoja santa, and pico de gallo. 

The menu offers just the right choice of entrees.  The Calabaza is a wonderfully seasoned plant based dish with zucchini squash, cambray onions, pipian verde, and pea shoots. There’s are other delicious selections such as Branzino A La Talla, Pulpo Con Pipian Rojo, and NY Strip Steak for two.

Don’t leave without dessert.  A favorite are the Churros. The lightly fried, sugary pastries are some of the best you’ll ever have.  Dip them in caramel sauce and enjoy.

We’ll be back soon for Caliza’s popular weekend brunch to relax and indulge in dishes that include Avocado Masa, Huevos A La Mexicana, Enmoladas, Coco Tostada, Sweet Corn Pancakes, and Hamburguesa.

We love that Caliza has launched Caliza Nextdoor adjacent to the restaurant.  It’s a welcoming take-out spot that offers breakfast items, kitchen prepped dishes like tortas, salads, quesadillas, and lunch bowls along with snacks, ice cream, specialty coffees and so much more.  It’s so convenient whenever you are in the neighborhood or headed into the office. The kiosk or ordering app makes your visit seamless. Do a grab and go and take it to Pier 26 and to relax in the great outdoors.

Caliza is the distinctive Mexican eatery you’ve been searching for that makes friendly outings, date night, and family gatherings an unforgettable experience.   We are sure that it will soon be one of your favorite restaurants.

Caliza is located at 378 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013. For more information please visit https://www.calizanyc.com/ or call 212.220.6218.  

Photo Credit: Gabo Acr



