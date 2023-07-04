Review: Balkan StrEAT-A New Eatery in the West Village for Delicious Baked Goods and Much More

Jul. 04, 2023

The West Village has a new fast-casual eatery that is sure to please.  Balkan StrEAT has a menu of delicious items with a distinctive flair by the talented Serbian baker Milan Milijancevic.  From light fluffy donuts to satisfying ham and cheese rolls, their offerings will satisfy your cravings.  Open in the morning to night, people who work and live in the neighborhood along with visitors to the area will be making Balkan StrEAT a regular stop for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 

The menu items represent authentic tastes from the Balkan region that include the areas of Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania and the westernmost part of Turkey.

We stopped by on a weekday morning for breakfast fare.  Freshly brewed coffee was ideal to start off our experience.  There are both sweet and savory selections that are ideal for different tastes. 

The Burek are house-made round filo pies with three layers of hand stretch dough.  They are available in the flavors of Apple Cinnamon and Raisin, Spinach & Cheese, Potato & Onion, or meat. We also highly suggest the flaky Sour Cherry Pita with just the right hint of sweetness. Authentic Lepinja bread is made fresh daily and you’ll love the traditional Walnut Baklava.Review: Balkan StrEAT-A New Eatery in the West Village for Delicious Baked Goods and Much More

For all those who love doughnuts, the Krofne are Balkan doughnuts Doughnuts that are very similar to Italian Bombolinis. Light and fluffy, they are available plain along with the luscious flavors of Nutella, raspberry, apricot, pistachio, and lemon poppyseed. Once you've had one, you'll be coming back for more!

House favorites are the Rolled Hot Dogs with a light bread roll wrapped around hot dogs and mustard and their Balkan Burger.   Be sure to check out specialties such as Goulash, Cabbage Salad, and other popular Balkan street food items.

Balkan StrEAT is a very welcome addition to the West Village. Plan to eat in or take-out some items for the office and home. The address is 353 6th Avenue, New York, NY  10014.  Visit https://www.balkanstreat.com/  and call 646.342.4006. They also offer delivery and catering options.

Photo Credit:  Max Flatow



