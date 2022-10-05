Review: Atrio Wine Bar & Restaurant: A swanky mix of American and Mediterranean cuisine served in the Conrad Hotel 

Atrio Wine Bar & Restaurant is an upscale space offering cuisine everyone will enjoy. Open for breakfast and dinner, it's a great spot for locals and tourists alike who want a solid meal and equally good drinks.

You'll find Atrio Wine Bar & Restaurant tucked away on the second floor of the Conrad Hotel downtown, serving International cuisine inspired by the seasons.

As you walk in you'll notice the vast open space with a bustling bar on your left equipped with high-top tables and a dining area on your right that showcases the open kitchen. The muted tones offer a modern feel any time while the large windows overlooking downtown help keep things airy and bright during daytime and sophisticated and alluring come night.

The menu is not complicated by any means, featuring classic staples that include sandwiches, burgers, fish, and pasta, that's geared for even the pickiest of eaters. There is even a children's menu that features chicken fingers and macaroni and cheese for the younger diners that crave simplicity.

Calamari and chicken wings grace the menu for appetizers but the hummus is incredible as a starter, made with harissa and pickled red onion and served with garlicky pita chips. The tuna carpaccio is also delicious with a mix of salt from the capers and citrus from the orange wedges served overtop, making each bite one you will savor. The marinated olives are served with sourdough focaccia and are great if you're looking for the right snack to pair with your martini.

The wood-fired pizza is definitely worth a try, especially the Margherita. It's made with simple ingredients, such as San Marzano tomato and fresh mozzarella that is topped with sweet basil and makes this pie pretty much perfect.

Don't walk away without trying at least one of the desserts. The honey goat cheese panna cotta or chocolate mousse dome will indeed aim to feed that sweet tooth (no matter how full you are after dinner).

The bar seems to be the place to be with its constant flow of thirsty customers. But with an impeccable wine and cocktail selection (try Uptown Funk with Mezcal or French 75 with gin), there's a good reason why it can get packed. However, the entire restaurant is welcoming and ideal for just about any occasion, especially when wanting ti to impress your date.

Bonus: The private and semi-private spaces can fit up to 200 guests if you're looking to celebrate with more than just one.

Atrio Wine Bar & Restaurant is located at 102 North End Ave, New York, NY 10282. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.conradnewyork.com/dine/atrio-wine-bar-and-restaurant/ or call (212) 945-0100.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atrio Wine Bar & Restaurant.