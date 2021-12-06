RUSSIAN STANDARD VODKA and GANCIA WINE Celebrate HBO's “Insecure” Series Finale with Broken Cookie Cocktail

Russian Standard Vodka, a leader in the premium vodka category, together with Gancia, the proud producer of Italy's first sparkling wine with 170 years of wine-making expertise, has produced a special commemorative cocktail for the series finale of HBO's critically-acclaimed show "Insecure."

The collaboration between the two wine and spirit titans was inspired by the imminent end of the highly successful HBO show. The culture-shifting coming-of-age comedy about four millennial Black heroines trying to discover themselves in Los Angeles, while realizing they don't have it together at all, has become legendary for its explorations of online virality, racial identity, Black nerd culture, love, friendship, and feminism.

To celebrate this groundbreaking show and its season finale on December 26th, the brands have created "The Broken Cookie," inspired by the freestyle-rap segment in the series debut episode - the show's most iconic scene.

This succulent and tangy mix of Gancia Prosecco Rosé DOC, Russian Standard Original Vodka, zesty lime juice in a glass with a rim of sugar cookie crumbs is a perfect and delicious way to toast the end of the triumphant series.

The "Broken Cookie" Recipe:

-2.0 oz Gancia Prosecco Rosé D.O.C.

-0.5 oz Russian Standard Vodka Original

-0.5 oz Elderflower Liqueur

-0.5 oz Lime Juice

Coat the rim with sugar cookie crumbs. a??

About Russian Standard Vodka:

Russian Standard Vodka is the world's #1 Russian premium vodka (IMPACT, 2021) with global sales of over 3.7M cases. Russian Standard has three different sub-brands, Russian Standard Original, Russian Standard Platinum, and Russian Standard Gold. All Russian Standard Vodkas are made in St. Petersburg, Russia where they are carefully crafted using water of glacial origin from Lake Ladoga and winter wheat from the Russian Steppes and are distilled over 200 times. Russian Standard is owned by Roust, the second-largest vodka producer in the world, with over 35M 9l cases sold annually in more than 85 markets. Roust owns production facilities across Poland, Russia, and Italy. In addition to Russian Standard, its extensive portfolio includes Żubrówka, the world's #3 largest vodka, and Gancia, the first Italian sparkling wine. Roust Group's Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors is Roustam Tariko. Visit: https://vodka.com/.

About Gancia:

Founded in 1850 by Carlo Gancia, the first Italian sparkling wine creator, Gancia is an international leader in the category of sparkling wines, prosecco, and vermouth, with over 40 million bottles produced annually. Gancia has distributors in over 65 countries. The Gancia sparkling wine portfolio ranges from sweet to dry and from Charmat method to prestige vintages of Classic Method. In addition to sparkling wines, Gancia also makes still wines, vermouths, and liqueurs. Visit: www.Gancia.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Russian Standard Vodka and Gancia Wine