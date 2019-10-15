ROLLN in the Flatiron Announces Seasonal Specialties

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

ROLLN, Flatiron's fast-casual sushi shop has launched their newest seasonal menu item, the Triple Pumpkin Roll, in collaboration with their Aussie mates at Charley Street. It is a taste sensation that is perfect for the autumn season.

The Triple Pumpkin Roll ($3.95) is made with braised pumpkin, slow-roasted pumpkin seeds (for an added crunch), spiced pumpkin cream, and their signature fluffy quinoa. The roll tastes (and looks!) just like fall.

In tandem with ROLLN's Triple Pumpkin Roll, the health-focused Aussie cafe Charley Street will serve a ROLLN-inspired Seasonal Pumpkin Bowl made with avocado, quinoa, crispy walnuts, edamame, nori crumb, and miso dressing.

ROLLN is located at 38 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010. For more information, menus, to place an order or for catering, visit their web site at https://www.rollnco.com/ or call them at 646.869.0826.

