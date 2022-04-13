RHUM BARBANCOURT for Stunning Cocktails

Rhum Barbancourt is a brand our readers will like to know about. Since 1862, Maison Barbancourt has been producing rums in the image of Haiti, with a diversity of aromas and styles, subtle and noble. Whether it is rum with a rich and aged body, or white and light rum, the Barbancourt distillery offers rums with an incomparable character, steeped in the heart of the island.

Check out the two delightful recipes using fine Barbancourt Rhums. They are ideal for your next spring soiree.

THE CALLIOPE by Eamon Rock

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 oz Barbancourt White Rhum

-1 1/2 oz Rockey's Liqueur

-1 oz Pineapple

-1/2 oz Ginger Syrup

Method: Shake and pour with ice into a highball glass. Fill with fresh ice, and finish with lots of Angostura Bitters. Garnish with a lime wheel, cherry, and fresh mint. By: Eamon Rock

BETWEEN THE SUGAR CANE

Ingredients:

-1 oz Barbancourt White Rhum

-1 oz Rhum Barbancourt Réserve Spéciale (5 Star), Aged 8 Years

-1 oz orange liqueur

-1 oz lemon juice

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with cracked ice. Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

For more information on Rhum Barbancourt, their selection, and for more recipes, please visit https://barbancourt.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rhum Barbancourt