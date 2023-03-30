REYNA in the Union Square Neighborhood Opens for Lunch

REYNA, located right off Union Square will now open for lunch service, Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. It's the the perfect place for a delightful lunch, weekend brunch or dinner and drinks with friends.

Opened in November 2022, REYNA is a Mediterranean snack and cocktail bar conceived by restaurant industry veteran Nicki Laborie. REYNA is designed as an energetic gathering place where the vibe, food and drinks intermix to create a wholly unique restaurant experience.

REYNA offers a unique mix of table snacks and larger plates that transverse the Mediterranean, REYNA marks the brand's first location in the U.S. following the unmatched success of its sister restaurants in its hometown of Toronto that include Bar REYNA and REYNA on King.

REYNA is located at 11 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit

Photo Credit: Steven Branco