Día de los Muertos or "Day of the Dead" is a Mexican celebration to remember loved ones who have passed on. It's believed they travel back and gather along with the living to share some of their favorite foods and of course, to party.

Celebrate your loved ones with the limited edition Día de los Muertos chips from Que Pasa. Not too thick, and not too thin they're the perfect combination of texture, salt and crunch. Que Pasa has created a chip that is real with just a few, simple ingredients, minimally processed for an authentic and wholesome taste without feeling the greasy heaviness that come from most other corn chips that are made from highly processed and refined corn flour.

Keeping it real also means keeping it pure - so Que Pasa uses only the highest quality organic, non-GMO ingredients in all of their products. And because authenticity is everything, QuePasa's tortilla chips are made the traditional Mexican way - whole organic corn kernels ground between hand-cut volcanic rock.

Que Pasa Day of The Dead Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips have a MRSP of $3.99. The chips are available now through November at select Whole Foods Markets and Sprouts markets in the U.S. For more information, visit quepasafoods.com.

