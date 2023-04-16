Photos: Go Inside Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter

On Friday, April 14th, at the exclusive Zenyara Estate in Coachella, Casamigos was front and center at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter. The coveted Coachella bash kicked off Weekend One after parties with guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, Becky G, Post Malone, Diplo, Madison Pettis and Alex Palls of Chainsmokers.

Guests enjoyed specialty Casamigos cocktails while dancing to an exclusive musical performance by Tale of Us.

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila