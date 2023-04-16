Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter

Apr. 16, 2023  

On Friday, April 14th, at the exclusive Zenyara Estate in Coachella, Casamigos was front and center at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter. The coveted Coachella bash kicked off Weekend One after parties with guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, Becky G, Post Malone, Diplo, Madison Pettis and Alex Palls of Chainsmokers.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Post Malone

Post Malone and Metro Boomin

Madison Pettis

Madison Pettis

Madison Pettis

Madison Pettis

Madison Pettis

Post Malone and Metro Boomin

Post Malone and Metro Boomin

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Amir "Cash" Esmailian

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights

Becky G

Becky G

Becky G

Becky G

Becky G

Becky G

Becky G

Becky G

Becky G

Becky G

Alex Pall of Chainsmokers

Alex Pall of Chainsmokers



