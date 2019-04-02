FOOD & WINE
Photo Coverage: TINTO FIGUERO Wines from Spain Delight Wine Aficionados and Many More

Apr. 2, 2019  

Get to know Tinto Figuero, the wines from Spain's renowned Ribera del Duero region. Joe Maria Garcia and Milagros Figuero are the proud heirs to a culture that has been handed down through several generations. After many years of concentrating on cultivating their vines and producing grapes that were turned into top wines by winemakers in the region, the couple is now producing their own wines. With the assistance of their children and a team of experts, people around the world are valuing the style, tradition and elegance of Figuero wines.

Broadwayworld recently attended a luncheon at Arno Ristorante in Midtown Manhattan where we had the pleasure of meeting Jean-Francois Hebrard, the French winemaker from Tinto Figuero. We had the opportunity to enjoy delicious Italian cuisine paired with fine Figuero wines that are made from 100% Tempranillo, a black grape variety indigenous to Spain used to make full-bodied red wines. The wines we tasted included Tinto Figuero 15 (Reserva), Figuero Noble, Figuero Tinus, and the Milagros de Figuero that was named the Matriarch of the Figuero family, Milagros Figuero.

For more information on Tinto Figuero, visit their exclusive importer, marketer and distributor, Quintessential Wines at http://www.quintessentialwines.com/.

Check out our photos for Tinto Figuero and pics of our delightful, informative luncheon with Jean-Francois Hebrard.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tinto Figuero and Marina P. Kennedy

Harvest Season

Figuero Winery

Jean-Francois Hebrard

Figuero Wine Tasting at Arno Ristorante



