Photo Coverage: SPAIN'S GREAT MATCH is Now Headed to Miami

The Trade Commission of Spain and Wines from Spain proudly announce their 26th annual "Spain's Great Match" is returning to Miami. The largest comprehensive Spanish wine tasting will be held on November 5 at The National Young Arts Foundation.

After a successful New York event at Mercado Little Spain with almost 1,000 attendees and hundreds of wines, Wines from Spain is excited to be bringing a trade only Spain's Great Match to Miami. Spanish wineries and their American importers will be presenting the best of their portfolios, including new wines and the latest vintages, to wine industry professionals throughout the day.

During the event, members of the wine trade and press are invited to two Spanish tasting seminars in addition to the walk-around tasting featuring over 200 Spanish wines. This event will feature importer/winery portfolio stations and regional tables where all attendees can learn about the most important and lesser-known Spanish grape varieties and regions, while tasting their way through Spain.

Wine trade and press are invited to attend the walk-around tasting from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and encouraged to register for the two seminars: Vinos de Vanguardia: Wines on the Cutting Edge with Michael Schachner at 11:00am and Not Just Bubbles: An Exploration of Quality Amongst Top Cavas with Mia Van de Water at 1:30pm.

To register for Spain's Great Match trade event in Miami, please visit: https://spainsgreatmatchmiami.eventbrite.com.

About Wines from Spain

ICEX Spain Trade and Investment is the public platform for the promotion of Spanish exports and Spanish companies abroad. Vinos de España - or Wines from Spain - is ICEX's brand for a wide range of promotional activities designed to inform trade and consumers about Spanish wines. Wines from Spain has been promoting Spanish wines in the United States for 35 years. For more information about Wines from Spain, please visit www.foodswinesfromspain.com.

Check out some of the photos from Spain's Great Match NYC event.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Trade Commission of Spain and Wines from Spain





