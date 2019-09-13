Photo Coverage: HUSTLE After Party by Diageo World Class During TIFF and Cocktail Recipes

Diageo World Class hosted one of the hottest parties during TIFF, the world premiere after party for Hustlers. Stars of the film including Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart and more toasted the premiere with specialty cocktails featuring Don Julio Blanco tequila and Bulleit Bourbon themed especially for the film.

JLo shed her yellow premiere gown for a sequined red dress while Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles opted to skip the wardrobe change. Lili Reinhart arrived first to the late night soirée, hopping out of a black SUV with family members in tow. The rest of her castmates, as well as the film's director Lorene Scafaria, trickled in one by one, with J Lo arriving last. The co-stars initially slipped into their respective VIP booths at the swanky Yorkville hotspot Sofia and began to mingle with one another as the night went on until the early hours of the morning. The cocktails aptly named The Hustle and The Score were a big hit with talent and guests alike.

Cocktail Recipes:

The Hustle

.75 oz Bulleit Bourbon

.75 oz Italian Bitters (Bruto Americano)

.75 oz Carpano Classico Vermouth

1/2 Dehydrated orange wheel or orange zest

The Score

1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco

.5 oz Ancho Reyes

2 oz Grapefruit juice

3 oz Grapefruit soda

Dehydrated lime + 1/2 Tajin rim

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Audi Canada





