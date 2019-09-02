Photo Coverage: Fall for Fine SPECIALTY FOODS

Specialty Foods are becoming more and more popular for people who enjoy good eating. From better for you snacks, comfort foods, and sweets to vegan and gluten free products, there's so much to discover. And there's no better organization than the Specialty Food Association (SFA). At their recent Summer Fancy Food Show at the Jacob Javits Center, Broadwayworld.com met people who are influencing the gourmet marketplace. Here's some of our faves along with the links to their web sites so you can learn more about them.

Learn more about Specialty Food Association at https://www.specialtyfood.com/.

Mama Biscuit's - (Feature Photo) Mama Biscuit's company is located in the Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia area. They make better for you biscuits that contain No Trans Fat, No Preservatives, No Artificial flavors, colors or dyes and use real butter. Mama Biscuit's offers over 32 + rotating seasonal flavor combinations of sweet, savory, gluten-free, keto and vegan biscuits. And try their delicious cobblers that include Bourbon Peach and Apple Crumble. Visit: http://mamabiscuit.com/.

Cookie Pop - Now you can have your favorite cookie or candy crumbs on fluffy popcorn. The company combines two of your favorite snacks in a scrumptious treat. The tempting varieties include Mrs. Fields Chocolate Chip, Butterfinger, and Mrs. Fields Cookies & Cream. They come in handy 5.25 ounce bags. Visit: https://cookiepop.com/.

Karine & Jeff - This family business prepares ready to eat fine French cuisine using grains, vegetables, and legumes. Healthy and delicious, try their Mushroom Soup, Gazpacho, Duo of Butternut Squash and Coconut Milk, Split Pea Jardiniere, or French Ratatouille. They have a diverse selection for every occasion. Visit: https://www.karinejeff.us/.

H & H Bagels - Located on Manhattan's Upper East Side and Upper West Side, their New York style bagels are available for delivery and shipment so you can enjoy delicious varieties like poppy, plain, sesame, and everything. Established in 1972, they are true to their slogan, "Like No Other Bagel In The World" Visit: https://www.hhbagels.nyc/.

BelGioioso Cheese - Their renowned, savory cheeses are in convenient snack size so you can have them whenever you are on the go. Varieties include Fontina, Asiago, Parmesan, and Mozzarella. Visit: https://www.belgioioso.com/.

Happy Valley Soup Company - Inspired by traditional family recipes, they offer an line of gourmet soup mixes made with the finest freeze-dried ingredients. Varieties include Black Bean Chile, Harvest Lentil, Butternut Bisque and French Onion. Visit: https://www.happyvalleysoupcompany.com/.

Small Batch Organics - The company is dedicated to supporting organic farms, small producers and food artisans. Their delicious products include Cherry Bark, Coffee Bean Bark, Pumpkin Spice Bark, and granolas like Cranberry Maple Crunch, Toasted Coconut Ginger and Cherry Vanilla Bean. Visit: https://smallbatchgranola.com/.

Yondu - The all-natural Umani seasoning gives you the opportunity to enjoy plant rich cooking. It adds a delicate savoriness to all of your dishes that include stir fries, soups, sauces, and dips. Visit: https://yondu.us/what-is-yondu/.

Sunny Fruit - Safe Food Corporation produces Organic Figs, Organic Raisins, Organic Mulberries and more so that you can have a delicious, fruity and healthy snack anytime, anywhere. Visit: https://sunnyfruit.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Specialty Food Association and Marina P. Kennedy





Related Articles