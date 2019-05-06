Photo Coverage: CITY HARVEST - The 2019 Gala

FOOD & WINE
May. 6, 2019  

The City Harvest 36th Annual 2019 Gala, "Electric Rock" was held at Cipriani on Tuesday, April 30th. It was hosted by Chrissy Teigen and Antoni Porowski, with a special performance by Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe-Award-winning performer Darren Criss.

The honorees included Richard Gere, Golden Globe Award-winning actor and activist; Marc Granetz, MG, Chief Administrative Officer, JPMorgan Chase and City Harvest board member, and his wife Kris Granetz; and Michael White, Michelin-Starred chef and owner of the Altamarea Group.

Other notable guests at the Gala included Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski; Bravo's Million Dollar Listing's, Ryan Serhant & Emilia Bechrakis; Chef Eric Ripert; Food Network's Geoffrey Zakarian; Chopped Host, Ted Allen; Nas; Dan Churchill, Dominique Ansel; City Harvest CEO, Jilly Stephens; and Bill Telepan. The 2019 Gala raised $4.1 million, enough to provide over 14 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

For more information on City Harvest, please visit: https://www.cityharvest.org/.

Photo Caption: Guests attend City Harvest's 2019 Gala in New York City

