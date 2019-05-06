Photo Coverage: CITY HARVEST - The 2019 Gala

The City Harvest 36th Annual 2019 Gala, "Electric Rock" was held at Cipriani on Tuesday, April 30th. It was hosted by Chrissy Teigen and Antoni Porowski, with a special performance by Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe-Award-winning performer Darren Criss.

The honorees included Richard Gere, Golden Globe Award-winning actor and activist; Marc Granetz, MG, Chief Administrative Officer, JPMorgan Chase and City Harvest board member, and his wife Kris Granetz; and Michael White, Michelin-Starred chef and owner of the Altamarea Group.

Other notable guests at the Gala included Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski; Bravo's Million Dollar Listing's, Ryan Serhant & Emilia Bechrakis; Chef Eric Ripert; Food Network's Geoffrey Zakarian; Chopped Host, Ted Allen; Nas; Dan Churchill, Dominique Ansel; City Harvest CEO, Jilly Stephens; and Bill Telepan. The 2019 Gala raised $4.1 million, enough to provide over 14 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

For more information on City Harvest, please visit: https://www.cityharvest.org/.

Photo Caption: Guests attend City Harvest's 2019 Gala in New York City