Photo Coverage: CASAMIGOS and Entertainment Weekly's Emmy Party

Casamigos Tequila was flowing on Friday night, 9/20 at Entertainment Weekly's Emmy party at The Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Nominees and talent, including Mandy Moore, Joey King and Michael Zegen from nominated shows This Is Us, The Act, and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, respectively, sipped on Casamigos Margaritas and celebrated Sunday's upcoming 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Other notable attendees included Lea Michele, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Billy Porter, Christie Brinkley, and Laverne Cox.

Photo credit: Getty Images